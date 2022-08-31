Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Kinetic Network Token (KENT) on August 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KENT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

KENT Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/135483_f978a63584cee954_001full.jpg

As a blockchain data exchange platform, Kinetic Network enables users including individual consumers to make profits by selling their data without disclosing their identities and third-party involvement. Its native token Kinetic Network Token (KENT) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Kinetic Network

In today's world, Data Brokers are the ones who purchase data from Internet services and mobile applications that collect information on their users and track their in-app behavior, and use them to create profiles for individual consumers while making a lot of money. But consumers, who are actually driving the industry, do not share in the profit. Consumers must demand a new standard for the storage of personally identifiable and sensitive information that is being used in market research.

Kinetic Network is a blockchain data exchange platform that enables users, not data brokers, to sell their data. By using smart contracts, which execute transactions between anonymous parties, users would be able to sell their data without disclosing their identity, only broad demographic information.

A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation (SMC) makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. While a blockchain makes the exchange transparent, SMC keeps data truly secure until an agreement has been reached and paid for.

In addition, traditional marketing research firms collect data over a fixed period of time and provide a single report to their clients, but on Kinetic Network, requesters would never have to close their request for data. Their reports, which they would be able to view at any point during data collection, are updated as data from providers is received and forwarded by the smart contract.

As more data is available in Kinetic Network, the data that the platform makes available to requesters becomes more comprehensive, which in turn gives the ability to design reports that are more comprehensive, including ones that combine data from more than one data request.

As a secure infrastructure for decentralized data exchange, Kinetic Network will continue to develop different applications. In the beginning it will focus on surveys, but it will also be the foundation for other applications, such as advertisements and loyalty schemes.

About KENT Token

Kinetic Network Token (KENT) is the native token of the Kinetic Network. Anyone can buy KENT tokens and use them to submit a request for data to the Kinetic Network, and the ones who fit data requesters' target demographic are compensated for their data in KENT tokens.

Based on BEP-20, KENT has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% will be dedicated to the ecosystem, another 30% is allocated to the team and advisors, 5% is provided for events, and the rest 35% will be used for marketing and be reserved.

The KENT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022, investors who are interested in the Kinetic Network investment can easily buy and sell KENT token on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about KENT Token:

Official Website: https://kinetic-network.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Kineticofficial

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135483