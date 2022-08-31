The "Europe Luxury Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Material, Industry, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe luxury packaging market was valued at $5,351.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 3.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the exponential growth of the luxury goods coupled with the growing need for brand identity, increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, the increasing middle-class income together with rising consumer preference, growing e-commerce with influence of social media, and the arrival of curated and personalized packaging formats.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Based on Material, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Paper Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastics

Textile

Other Material Types

By Industry, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Cosmetics Fragrances

Premium Food Beverages

Confectionery

Watches Jewelry

Fashion Leather Goods

Other Industries

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Selected Key Players:

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group

B Smith Packaging Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Delta Global

DS Smith Plc

Elegant Packaging

GPA Global

HH Deluxe Packaging

International Paper Company Inc.

Keenpac

Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

Luxpac Ltd.

McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

Prestige Packaging Industries

Stolzle Glass Group

WestRock Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Material

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry

5 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

6 Competitive Landscape

