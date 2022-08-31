The "Europe Luxury Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Material, Industry, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe luxury packaging market was valued at $5,351.3 million in 2021 and will grow by 3.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the exponential growth of the luxury goods coupled with the growing need for brand identity, increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, the increasing middle-class income together with rising consumer preference, growing e-commerce with influence of social media, and the arrival of curated and personalized packaging formats.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
Based on Material, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Paper Paperboard
- Glass
- Metal
- Plastics
- Textile
- Other Material Types
By Industry, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Cosmetics Fragrances
- Premium Food Beverages
- Confectionery
- Watches Jewelry
- Fashion Leather Goods
- Other Industries
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Selected Key Players:
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group
- B Smith Packaging Ltd.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Delta Global
- DS Smith Plc
- Elegant Packaging
- GPA Global
- HH Deluxe Packaging
- International Paper Company Inc.
- Keenpac
- Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited
- Luxpac Ltd.
- McLaren Packaging Ltd.
- Owens-Illinois Inc.
- Pendragon Presentation Packaging
- Prestige Packaging Industries
- Stolzle Glass Group
- WestRock Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Material
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry
5 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
6 Competitive Landscape
