Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Xintela AB receives observation status (429/22)

Today, August 31, 2022, Flerie Invest AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders of Xintela AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Xintela AB (XINT, ISIN code SE0007756903, order book ID 120379) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.