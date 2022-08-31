Anzeige
WKN: A2AF7J ISIN: SE0007756903 
Frankfurt
31.08.22
08:03 Uhr
0,023 Euro
-0,003
-12,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XINTELA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINTELA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2022 | 10:41
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Xintela AB receives observation status (429/22)

Today, August 31, 2022, Flerie Invest AB disclosed a mandatory public offer to
the other shareholders of Xintela AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Xintela AB (XINT, ISIN code SE0007756903, order book ID 120379) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
