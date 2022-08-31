The "Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include the rising prevalence of cancer across European countries, the increasing geriatric population, and rising investments in research and development activities to develop novel therapeutic drugs. Antibody-drug conjugates are anticancer drugs that provide one of the fastest-growing treatments for cancer patients. ADCs use antibodies to deliver high potential cytotoxic drug molecules to the targeted tumour-related antigens for cancer treatment. Some of the recent advancements that have been made in ADC technology are- the approval of 10 ADCs, including Adcetris and Kadcyla, which are specific for Cd30 and HER2 antigen sites, respectively.

Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of cancer

One of the prime reasons supporting the growth of the European antibody-drug conjugate market is the rising prevalence of cancer across various countries in Europe. With more than 3.7 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths every year, cancer represents the second most important cause of death and morbidity in Europe. The region comprises one-eighth of the total world population but has approximately one-quarter of the global total of cancer cases, with more than 3 million patients per year.

Female breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Europe. Over 355,000 women in the EU-27 are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Based on these statistics it can be said that there will be a huge demand for ADC for the treatment of cancer patients across various countries in Europe. ADC shows promising results for heavily pretreated diseases such as CNS metastases, as well as a targeted approach for treating CD30 and HER2 positive breast cancer.

Moreover, the increasing research and development activities for the treatment of breast cancer and the improvement of survival rates are further projected to drive the market growth across the region. Several companies in the region are working on the development of highly potent ADCs for the cure of haematological and non-haematological malignancies.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market in Europe by Country

Germany and France are expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period:

Among all the European countries, Germany and France are expected to dominate the market growth due to the high healthcare expenditure, which provides an opportunity for the companies operating in the market to grow and launch more innovative products. The total healthcare expenditure in Germany was around EUR 403 billion in 2019, which is estimated to be the highest among all the EU countries (Source: Eurostat). France stands in the second position after Germany, followed by Italy and Spain.

Additionally, increased government schemes that financed 28.2% of the overall healthcare expenditure in Europe in 2019, and increased spending by EU member states on preventive health care are projected to support the overall market growth. According to Eurostat, member states of Europe spent €39.6 billion on preventive health care in 2019.

Germany's healthcare market is estimated to be at the number one position in Europe by market volume, medical technology, number of patients, and healthcare providers. The country is also known as the "Pharmacy of the World," and it is the third-largest pharmaceutical market in the world and the largest in Europe. The pharmaceutical market in Germany has seen massive growth in the last few years, and the growth was driven especially by cancer drugs and anti-infective agents.

