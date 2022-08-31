Japan House London: AKIRA Restaurant up for three British Restaurant Awards

AKIRA Restaurant at Japan House London, has been nominated in three categories at the fourth annual British Restaurant Awards.

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan House London is excited to announce that AKIRA Restaurant has received three nominations at the fourth annual British Restaurant Awards. With a prestigious ceremony taking place on 12 September 2022, the British Restaurant Awards (BRA) provide an opportunity for customers to nominate and vote for their favourite restaurants, chefs, and culinary experiences in the UK. AKIRA has been nominated under three categories: Best Luxury Restaurant, Best Culinary Experience and Best Restaurant London.

AKIRA delights London audiences with a Japanese dining experience

Located on the first floor of Japan House London, AKIRA has delighted guests with a distinctive Japanese dining experience since its opening in 2018. In the words of the AKIRA team,

"If you love to eat, expect quality ingredients and want to experience true hospitality, then come to AKIRA. We make things simple and nutritious. Everything is exceptional here, staff, decor and above all, food."

Guests wishing to allow AKIRA's team of chefs to take control of their whole meal can chose a three or five course omakase menu. This is a common practice in Japan and allows the chef to showcase their skills through a series of special dishes including sushi, sashimi and robata charcoal grill dishes served sizzling on authentic lava stones.

For guests looking for a more casual experience, bento boxes at lunchtime or AKIRA's afternoon tea are two excellent options. There is currently a £10 off offer on bento boxes for lunches booked online from Tuesday to Friday. A Japanese afternoon tea is available from 14:30 to 17:00, for as little as £12 per person.

AKIRA at the British Restaurant Awards 2022

Earlier in 2022 the public had the chance to nominate their favourite restaurants for a British Restaurant Award. The restaurants that received the greatest number of nominations have been shortlisted. Members of the public can now vote online until 7 September 2022.

Robert Maciejewski, senior restaurant manager at AKIRA, commented,

"We are delighted to hear about Akira at Japan House being nominated in three categories!

This is truly exciting and rewarding, especially because everyone in our team puts their hearts and souls into it. Finding ourselves shortlisted among other amazing restaurants gives us motivation to carry on. What brought us here is being humble, modest and genuine in what we do and being exactly what we represent ourselves to be also as a unified part of Japan House London."





About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering visitors the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London'sKensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative led by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.





About AKIRA

AKIRA is located on the first floor of Japan House London in Kensington High Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday. Visit for lunch, afternoon tea or dinner to experience Japanese-style omotenashi hospitality and the theatre of cooking as chefs prepare dishes reflecting Japan's diverse food offering. For more information and to book, please visit the AKIRA website.

