The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe is poised to grow by 92.85 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period. The report on the heavy-duty trucks market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for HD trucks in Eastern Europe and the growing demand for HD trucks from truck rental service providers.

The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

3.5 to 16 tonnes

Over 16 tonnes

By Geographic

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

This study identifies the stringent emission standards for HD trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy-duty trucks market in Europe growth during the next few years.

