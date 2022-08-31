The "Heavy-duty Trucks Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe is poised to grow by 92.85 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period. The report on the heavy-duty trucks market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for HD trucks in Eastern Europe and the growing demand for HD trucks from truck rental service providers.
The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The heavy-duty trucks market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Type
- 3.5 to 16 tonnes
- Over 16 tonnes
By Geographic
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
This study identifies the stringent emission standards for HD trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy-duty trucks market in Europe growth during the next few years.
The report on heavy-duty trucks market in Europe covers the following areas:
- Heavy-duty trucks market sizing
- Heavy-duty trucks market forecast
- Heavy-duty trucks market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- 3.5 to 16 tonnes Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Over 16 tonnes Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Companies Mentioned
- AB Volvo
- Ashok Leyland Ltd.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- PACCAR Inc.
- Scania AB
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
