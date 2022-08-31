New data support continued expansion of the company's tests, including determining treatment prognosis in men with advanced prostate cancer

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that seven abstracts showcasing the company's genomic tests for prostate (Decipher) and breast (Prosigna) cancers will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, taking place September 9-13, 2022, in Paris.

"The abstracts we'll share at ESMO 2022 reinforce the value our genomic tests bring to physicians diagnosing and treating cancer patients," said Marc Stapley, Veracyte's chief executive officer. "We are particularly excited about new data from a post-hoc analysis that evaluated the clinical performance of our Decipher Prostate test in one arm of the large, multi-center, randomized STAMPEDE trial. We believe these data may help expand the Decipher test's availability to advanced prostate cancer patients in the United States, and also support our plans to offer the Decipher Prostate test as an IVD on the nCounter Analysis System for use outside of the United States where laboratories can perform it locally."

Following are details of the abstracts that will be shared as part of the ESMO 2022 Congress:

Title: Clinical qualification of transcriptome signatures for advanced prostate cancer (APC) starting androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with or without abiraterone acetate and prednisolone (AAP): an ancillary study of the STAMPEDE AAP trial Presenter: Marina Perry, PhD, University College London Cancer Institute Date/Time: September 11, 2022, 8:40-8:50 a.m. CEST Presentation # 1358O Title: A Transcriptomic Signature of AR Activity Prognosticates Development of Castration-Resistance following Metastasis-Directed Therapy in Oligometastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Presenter Phuoc Tran, MD, PhD, University of Maryland School of Medicine Date/Time: September 11, 2022 Poster #: 1381P Title: Transcriptomic based indicators of potential therapeutic response to targeted therapy among 50,000 men with localized prostate cancer Presenter Edward M. Schaeffer, MD, PhD, Northwestern Medicine Date/Time: September 11, 2022 Poster #: 1377P Title: Biopsy-based Basal-Luminal Subtyping Classifier in High-risk Prostate Cancer: Analysis of the NRG Oncology/RTOG 9202, 9413, and 9902 Randomized Phase III Trials Presenter Paul Nguyen, MD, Brigham and Women's Hospital Date/Time: September 11, 2022 Poster #: 1378P Title: Transcriptomic-based prognostic and predictive biomarker analysis of ENACT: a randomized controlled trial of enzalutamide (ENZA) in men undergoing active surveillance (AS) Presenter Ashley Ross, MD, PhD, Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University Date/Time: September 11, 2022 Poster #: 1385P Title: Comparative transcriptomic analyses of 100,691 primary tumors from East Asian (EA) and North American (NA) men with prostate cancer (PCa) Presenter M.L.K. Chua, MD, PhD, National Cancer Centre Singapore Date/Time: September 11, 2022 Poster #: 1408P Title: Current use of breast cancer multigene signatures in clinical practice among European experts: results from the PROCURE Project Presenter Giuseppe Curigliano, MD, PhD, IEO Istituto Europeo di Oncologia Date/Time: September 11, 2022 Poster #: 164P

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to our best-in-class diagnostics instrument positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

