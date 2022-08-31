Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, has partnered with Hoodie Analytics to streamline sales insights and strategies.

Hoodie Analytics tracks over 4MM daily unique offers in over 8,500+ dispensaries in the US and Canada, making it one of the largest and most impactful platforms in cannabis for tracking sales metrics such as pricing, promotion, stocking status, distribution and share of shelf.

"Complex, strategic decisions require more than just accurate data over a certain period. We need real-time analytics to understand where and when we can make a difference," says Wes Eder, Global VP of Revenue for Bhang. "Our new relationship with Hoodie Analytics sharpens Bhang's toolkit, providing key industry data that will save us time and money, and further streamline our sales process. I'm excited to start working with them."

"Hoodie Analytics does more than improve our ability to monitor retail activity. It ensures that we understand our market presence and helps identify opportunities where we can make a difference," says Graham Simmonds, Bhang's Chairman of the Board and new interim CEO. "Hoodie's real-time data combined with its next-day insights provides access to market trends and metrics within hours. From a sales perspective, as well as product development, it will be a game changer for Bhang and its evolving approach to market."

Bhang x Hoodie Analytics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3950/135443_f8dea32fe4070933_001full.jpg

"Helping brands like Bhang make a clear shift to data-driven decisions is what we live for. Making better decisions leads to making more money - and our goal is to make it so easy for our customers to use our data that it feels as comfortable as brushing their teeth every morning or wearing your favorite hoodie," says Kris Walker, Chief Commercial Officer at Hoodie. "We could not be more delighted to help Bhang identify opportunities to make more money - and to operationalize this process across all of their markets and channels."

The multi-state agreement was entered into on August 18, 2022.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

About Hoodie Analytics

Hoodie Analytics was founded on the belief that cannabis businesses need deep operational insights and applications to better compete. Our team has decades of experience with e-commerce intelligence & market measurement in markets like Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). With Hoodie Analytics, you get an indispensable partner tracking the daily movements of the market. You get access to the best people, processes, and data which deliver the critical factor towards building a winning brand. You can focus on running your business. Hoodie delivers the insights needed to outgrow the pack.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company; (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into new jurisdictions; and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and hemp products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the cannabis market is highly regulated and those regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities may change; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's Listing Statement, dated July 9, 2019, and other filings on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any "U.S. Person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTORS CONTACT:

J. Graham Simmonds

Executive Chairman of the Board

Bhang Inc.

(416) 843-2881

invest@bhangcorporation.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135443