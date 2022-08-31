Cryptocurrency exchange TOKERO reaches €15M evaluation and prepares for another investment round after hitting a €2.5 million turnover

CRAIOVA, Romania, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Romanian cryptocurrency exchange TOKERO reaches €15M evaluation after announcing 2021 financial results. The company hit the €2.5M turnover milestone, 125 times higher in comparison to the €20k turnover recorded in 2019.

TOKERO has increased its portfolio five times between 2019 and 2021, reaching 30.1k customers from only 5.5k. Moreover, the total volume of transactions reached €75M at the end of 2021, a threefold increase compared to €25M in 2020.

The platform, which in 2021 made the transition from a technology start-up to a scalable business, and through which LDV Exchange, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in Romania, became, through rebranding, TOKERO, bases its growth on the continuous diversification of products and services. In September 2021, TOKERO launched their latest and most successful business segment - the launchpad for raising money for start-ups - through which the company raised over USDT 2M in pre-sale campaigns for 4 projects: HUMANS.AI, WAM, BH Network and AtlasNavi. This new service generated substantial revenues worth €1.5M, also contributing to the increase in the number of customers in the crypto exchange segment.

Following the financial results registered in 2021 and the latest evaluation, TOKERO Crypto Exchange founders Marius Morra and Sabin Simionescu announced the company is preparing for a second funding round. Compared to the first round, a closed one, which took place in May 2021 and attracted funds from some of the best-known Romanian entrepreneurs - Cristian One?iu, Razvan Munteanu and Avi Cicirean - this round will be an open one.

"Our latest financial results and evaluation prove that TOKERO is a solid business and our plans for the future are more ambitious than ever. We currently aim at raising €1.5 million for 10% shares, out of which half is already secured, in order to continue building what we call the "TOKERO ecosystem". The next step will be the launch of the TOKERO TOKEN - a utility token developed after $BNB from Binance, $CRO from Crypto.com combined with $POLS, the native token of the Polkastarter launchpad. The entire TOKERO ecosystem will be built around the token, which will include several services and benefits, the first ones already active, exchange, launchpad and TOKERO PRO", said Marius Morra, CEO of TOKERO.

About TOKERO

TOKERO is the Romanian market leader in the cryptocurrency exchanges segment and the only such company that also incorporates an educational platform - primacriptomoneda.ro, which was also recently released internationally as myfirstcryptocurrency.com. Through the seamless user experience, the speed of trading, high security, but also through the projects it develops, TOKERO aligns Romania globally to the international crypto ecosystem and offers users a multitude of opportunities to achieve financial independence through different types of investments.

In 2020, TOKERO was the first platform in Romania to list Elrond (EGLD), a globally successful Romanian project. Up to date, the company has recorded a transaction volume of over €100M, has already completed the first funding round and released a launchpad component with successful launches such as HUMANS.AI and WAM & BH.Network, for each of them have managed to raise 1 million USDT.

The TOKERO team currently consists of 21 people and offers premium support services through the TOKERO PRO loyalty program, a premium business service in the crypto segment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888893/TOKERO_Founders.jpg