DGAP-News: 4finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS
Strong first half of 2022 delivering net profit of €26.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €64.5 million
Organic loan issuance growth in both online and banking businesses
Change in geographical footprint with sale of Polish business and Philippines acquisition
31 August 2022. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending 30 June 2022 (the 'Period').
Operational Highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"For this second quarter we see an ongoing and sustained improvement in income from continuing products that yielded €160 million in interest income for the first half, up 15% on the same period in 2021. Demand for our relevant and convenient credit products remains strong. TBI Bank continues to grow significantly, while investing in further growth opportunities. This progress is backed by improving the overall gross NPL ratio to 9.6%. Our Philippines business contributed to our results for the whole of the quarter and we are pleased with the dynamic growth from this market."
