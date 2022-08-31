Too Good To Go: The Gateway to the West Welcomes a New Way for Local Businesses and Consumers to Save Both Food & Money

Too Good To Go Launches in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Too Good To Go , the world's #1 marketplace for surplus food is now available in Winnipeg. Too Good To Go's Winnipeg launch marks the company's first entry into Manitoba and its eighth major city in Canada to join the platform and offer Winnipeggers a simple solution to save food and money.

Almost 58% of all food in Canada goes to waste, higher than the global average of 40%. This waste has consequences for Canadians looking to save money on rising food bills as it equates to nearly $1,800 of waste per family. From an environmental standpoint, 15% of all habitable land on earth is used to produce food that we waste, this equates to the surface area of 27,364 cities of Winnipeg.

Since launching in Canada in July of 2021 Too Good To Go has helped to save more than 700,000 bags of surplus food from going to waste. This includes food from bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores and many other food businesses across the country. As the nature of food waste is unpredictable, partners on the Too Good To Go app pack their surplus food into Surprise Bags that are sold to the customer at - of the retail value. Partners select pickup windows that work best for their business and can either provide or instruct customers to bring packaging to transport the food items.

One Too Good To Go bag saves the equivalent of 2.5kg of CO2 emissions, with food waste accounting for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions every bag makes a difference. The customer is saving food from waste while also saving money, the food seller is recouping revenue from food that would otherwise go to waste and everyone is helping to save the planet by reducing CO2 emissions from food waste, it's a true win-win-win.

Local favourites such as: Vita Health Fresh Market, Bronuts, Cake-ology, Sweet Retreat, and High Tea Bakery join the 100+ food businesses in Winnipeg who have signed on to the global movement, with more added daily. Too Good To Go is also proud to support Harvest Manitoba and the important work being done by their organization to combat food insecurity.

Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager, "launching in Winnipeg is an important milestone for our expansion throughout Canada. The city is renowned for its love of food and its vibrant, unique restaurants and cafes. We know that Winnipeggers will embrace the opportunity to save food and money from waste and we have high hopes that Winnipeg will quickly become a leader in the movement toward sustainable food practices."

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android .

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 158 million meals from more than 165,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

