Energy & Water Development Corp: EAWD Significantly Improves Its Life-Changing Off Grid Atmosphere Water Generation Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Climate change is having a major impact on our lakes and rivers. Reservoirs are drying up. Water scarcity is an issue in cities, towns, and rural communities on every continent. Fortunately, the answer to the problem is in the air around us.

Energy and Water Development [OTCQB:EAWD], a pioneer in Off Grid-powered Atmosphere Water Generation (AWG), recently announced significant improvements in the efficiency of their patent filled technology. EAWD is able to generate nearly 40,000 gallons of water per day from the air with their largest units. That's enough to provide water to 125 homes every day independent from any groundwater source. And best of all, it does so with no negative impacts on the environment.

EAWD's upgraded technology uses less than 100 watts to generate a liter of water which can easily be supplied via solar power. In recent tests at their lab in Rellingen, Germany, the smallest EAWD off grid water generation system was able to generate around 300 liters of water per hour at 40% humidity and an air temperature of 11° C (52° F).

"We know that water scarcity is a critical and growing issue that does not discriminate," said EAWD CEO, Irma Velazquez, " Everyone, anywhere, is entitled to clean, abundant drinking water and our improved off grid atmosphere water generation systems can help communities provide an unlimited source of fresh water without drawing any power from the grid, even in the most severely drought-stricken areas."

EAWD already has various community-scale water generation projects under development in Germany and Mexico, where multiple solar-powered AWGs would produce as much as 2.6 million gallons per day for residential, commercial, and industrial use. "EAWD CEO conclude; our innovative solutions would allow to provide millions of liters of fresh, clean water every day while preventing the lakes and rivers to get depleted.

EAWD is increasing production capability for this life-changing technology and has ongoing negotiations for the conclusion of agreements in place to provide its off grid self-sufficient -powered atmosphere water generators in several countries around the world.

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

https://energy-water.com

