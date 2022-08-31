EonX Technologies Inc.: EonX Secures Loan Facility to Expand Its International Footprint

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") has secured a loan facility for $2,300,000 AUD ($2.07million CAD), which will be deployed as working capital to expand on the group's international opportunities. This facility has been provided on commercial terms by EonX founder and Group CEO, Andrew Kallen, at 10% annual interest for a term of 3 years. The loan may be converted to shares at any time before the term of the loan.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

