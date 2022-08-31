Event hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation to focus on new opportunities in gaming and esports

Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG") today announced CEO, Grant Johnson, will speak at Next World Forum - Gaming & Esports Unleashed hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 7-8.

The event will focus on the fast-growing and dynamic gaming and esports sectors, and how they are combining to offer new opportunities for companies and governments around the world.

"Esports Entertainment Group understands that video games can be experienced globally in a way traditional sports cannot," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "This forum in Saudi Arabia is an example of how online gaming has a global reach allowing people to connect and compete in ways they wouldn't have been able to before. I am excited to speak at the Next World Forum and represent Esports Entertainment Group and help advance the understanding and appreciation for the enormous potential of our industry."

The forum will feature a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and panels addressing ideas to fast-track the gaming and esports sectors for growth through investments and strategic collaborations. Additional speakers include H.R.H Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Chairman of the Board Directors, Saudi Esports Federation and Chester King, CEO, British Sports & Vice-President, Global Esports Federation.

In addition, Mr. Johnson will also be speaking at the East Coast Gaming Congress (ECGC) taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, on September 23. ECGC will bring together leading industry experts to provide attendees with valuable insights about this evolving industry, as well as provide unique opportunities for networking and professional development. The conference is made possible by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group, Esports Entertainment Group, and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) (EEG) is a full-service esports and online betting company. EEG focuses on three verticals: Games, iGaming, and Technology. EEG Games provides a wide array of services and infrastructure for businesses to engage esports and gaming communities around the world including Esports Gaming League (EGL), which hosts a community of more than 350,000 gamers on its proprietary tournament platform EGL.tv. EEG iGaming includes a number of award-winning brands covering traditional online sports book wagering needs as well as a multinational casino operator. EEG Technology builds next-generation platforms, features, and services for Millennials, Gen Z consumers, and brands looking to connect with these demographics. EEG has offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information, visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

