Optii Solutions is welcoming Maria Macree, as Vice President of Sales EMEA, to continue the expansion in the region and better serve current and future customers there.

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, has announced the appointment of Maria Macree as Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In her role, Macree will lead Optii's commercial efforts in the region, as the company doubles down on its rapid expansion.

Macree joins Optii with over twenty years of experience in the hospitality technology industry. With a career built on hospitality and SaaS, she brings her expertise in growing teams to support Optii's expansion in these markets, and is a true expert in her field. Most recently, she led the sales efforts in the UK and EMEA for iVvy venue management solution. Prior to that, Macree led RMS Cloud's sales, marketing, and onboarding in the UK and Europe.

Macree will grow the commercial organization in EMEA as demand for Optii's suite of hotel operations technology accelerates. Today, Optii services hotel customers in the UK, Ireland, Austria, Germany, and Italy, and the platform is uniquely nimble to meet local market needs. With several European hotel groups in the process of rolling out Optii across their portfolios, Macree will ensure that hoteliers in the region receive the same support and guidance on their journey to optimize their operations, and increase productivity as their counterparts in APAC and Americas.

Deborah Peventstein, CRO, Optii Solutions, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Maria to the Optii family, and I am confident that she is the right person to lead the next stage of Optii's growth in EMEA. As European travel is opening up, we are seeing very strong demand from hoteliers who are looking to improve their operations or are looking for more modern and intelligent tools to help them increase productivity and perfect the guest experience. With Maria's leadership, we will better be able to meet this demand and support hoteliers in the region."

Maria Macree, Vice President of Sales, Optii Solutions, said "As a former hotel manager in my twenties, I have a deep appreciation for the role of the housekeeping department in particular, and of the larger operations organization in hotels. When I first engaged with Optii, I immediately saw the tremendous benefits of the technology to staff, management, and guests. I look forward to extending these benefits to future customers across the EMEA region."

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

