Alzchem and Crearene Develop Treatments for the Dialysis Market

Joint Press Release Alzchem and Crearene Alzchem Group AG and Crearene AG, based in Frauenfeld in Switzerland, have agreed on an exclusive memo of understanding (MOU) for the development and commercialization of Creapure®/creatine-based treatment solutions in dialysis.

Dialysis is a treatment method which is applied for patients with a compromised kidney function, and which removes toxins, waste substances and salts from the blood.

Dr. Jürgen Bezler (Vice President, Human Nutrition, Alzchem): "The improvement of the quality of life for dialysis patients is the target of this very promising cooperation with Crearene AG. Scientific research and numerous studies demonstrate that dialysis patients structurally suffer from low concentrations of creatine. Furthermore, they lose additional significant amounts of the body-own substance creatine during dialysis treatments and hence cope with drastic health impediments, such as increased muscle loss, extreme fatigue, weakening of the immune system and stressful psychological conditions, e. g. depressions. This is where the new treatment solution with Creapure®/creatine can add value. This therapeutic area will provide another attractive market opportunity for Alzchem in the health care industry."

Dr. Frank Heideloff (CEO, Crearene AG) explains: "Today, there are more than 3 million dialysis patients in the world who rely on regular treatment. In some established healthcare markets, governments have highlighted a need for increased efforts in research to bring to market innovations for a better life for dialysis patients. Together with Alzchem we are working on enabling new treatment solutions to improve the overall quality of life, the general physical conditions and wellbeing of the increasing number of global dialysis patients. The patented know-how of Crearene, result of many years of research on the use of creatine, in combination with the manufacturing excellence of Alzchem are an excellent base for this undertaking."

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is one of the market leaders in most of its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits from the three very different global developments climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy in a unique way. Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions for achieving the resulting social goals in a multitude of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture in particular. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products can contribute to a healthy old age as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

Alzchem Group AG's broad product range includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are the company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this respect and considers itself well prepared for an environmental future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and a plant in Sweden, as well as three sales companies in the USA, China and UK. Alzchem generated Group sales of around EUR 422.3 million and EBITDA of around EUR 62.0 million in 2021. End of Media Release

