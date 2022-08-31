Seattle-based Event to Focus on 5G, AI, Security, Edge, Autonomous Technologies and New Business Models

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in Mobile Future Forward 2022 next week as a Platinum Sponsor. The annual event, organized by strategy management consulting and advisory firm Chetan Sharma Consulting and held at the Newcastle Golf Club in Seattle, will bring together executives from across the telecom industry to discuss critical topics of the day, including 5G revenue and monetization, cybersecurity, private networks, edge computing and sustainability.

Netcracker will also take part in the following panel discussion during Mobile Future Forward 2022:

5G: Economics and Innovation

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 2:30 p.m. PT

Speaker: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

This session will focus on how cloud-native and edge-based architectures are essential for operators to unlock the full potential of their 5G investments.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

