Cognitive Computing Market to be Worth $225.33 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cognitive computing market size is projected to reach USD 225.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study published by Grand View Research, Inc. The surge in demand for cognitive computing technology comes from an increased need for making better decisions, transforming industries, and democratizing expertise. The technology has become sought-after among decision-makers to handle the massive amount of data and iterative analytics. Industry leaders anticipate the use of cognitive computing systems will gain ground from the rising prominence of machine learning and natural language processing.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The natural language processing technology segment dominated with a revenue share of over 42.3% in 2021 due to the surging demand for pattern recognition and optical character recognition.

Cloud systems are expected to gain momentum as they facilitate secure and integrated data storage solutions according to the business requirements.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing market owing to the rise in small and medium enterprises in emerging countries, such as India and China .

Prominent vendors operating in the market include Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Statistical Analysis System (SAS), and Saffron Technology.

Increased focus on research and development activities and adoption of artificial intelligence are being observed in the industry.

Read 137 page market research report, "Cognitive Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Security, Retail, IT & Telecom, Aerospace), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cognitive Computing Market Growth & Trends

Cognitive computing enables business organizations to incorporate advanced data analytics technology in their business processes to measure the risk associated with strategic initiatives. Industry players are progressively investing significantly in adopting modern cognitive solutions through profound research and development. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things that enables automated integration between software, hardware platform, and the consumer, has spurred industry growth.

Cognitive computing systems which use real-time analysis, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) have become sought-after to provide better results. Some of the prominent attributes, including voice recognition, text analytics, image & visual analytics, and clustering & deep learning, have encouraged leading companies to expedite investments in cognitive computing.

A notable uptick toward data analysis is expected to complement the development of cloud computing platforms and on-premises hardware equipment. Besides, advancements in cognitive technologies have augured well for market growth. For instance, cognitive systems have become the go-to technology for accurate data analysis and boosting customer interaction across industry verticals.

The healthcare industry has exhibited a profound inclination for cognitive systems to collate and assess data, including diagnostic tools, past data, medical journals, and reports. The prevalence of data-powered treatment recommendations has gained ground across emerging and advanced economies.

With companies striving to enhance customer experience, the cognitive computing process has garnered immense popularity. It has also leveraged end-users to provide valuable, contextual, and relevant inputs to the customers. It has the potential to identify strange behavior in the data by inspecting usage patterns to block cyber-attacks.

Cognitive Computing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cognitive computing market based on technology, deployment, application, and region:

Cognitive Computing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Information Retrieval

Cognitive Computing Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Cognitive Computing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Security

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Cognitive Computing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Cognitive Computing Market

CognitiveScale

PTC

Enterra Solutions

Google

HP Development Company, L.P.

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Numenta

Oracle Corporation

Palantir

Saffron Technology

SAP

Statistical Analysis System (SAS)

Tibco Software

Vicarious

