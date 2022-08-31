Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is excited to announce the latest round of keynote and featured speakers for the 2nd edition of Wonderland, the world-leading event in the psychedelic medicine industry. The highly anticipated event is coming back to Miami from November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

The Keynotes announced today include Bob Parsons, the Founder and former CEO of GoDaddy and Founder and CEO of YAM Worldwide, which is home to Parsons' entrepreneurial ventures in the fields of finance, marketing, innovation, motorcycles, real estate, philanthropy, and golf, which includes Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG). Parsons is also a proud United States Marine Corps veteran.

"I am thrilled to join Wonderland Miami as a keynote speaker. Psychedelic research has long been thought of as 'on the fringe' but there's nothing 'fringe' about the therapeutic potential of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. As a United States Marine Corps Veteran who saw combat during the Vietnam War and who came home with a significant case of PTSD, it is important to me to share my personal journey with psychedelic medicine. Its effects are life-changing when used as a medical treatment. I'm proof. After nearly 50 years of suffering, I finally came home. For those trapped in an all-too-silent battle with PTSD, especially our veterans, I want you to know I've been there and there is hope." - Bob Parson, the Founder and former CEO of GoDaddy and Founder and CEO of YAM Worldwide

"Bob Parsons' incredible journey as the leader of one of the most successful tech companies embodies the spirit of ingenuity and innovation that is inherent to the values of Wonderland," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "Wonderland continues to be a unique destination to spark curiosity and discovery. We're thrilled to bring together so many influential voices and business leaders this coming November."

Microdose is also thrilled to have FDA Investigator Gene Gunn join Wonderland. Gene will deliver a keynote address entitled Expectations of FDA Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) Inspections: Using Good Clinical Practices to Generate Valid Data and Protect Subject Safety.

Along with the keynotes, Microdose is proud to have the CEO of Seelos, Raj Mehra, Ph.D., and Seelos's Chief Medical Officer, Tim Whitaker, MD, as featured speakers. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs to benefit patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, Chief Medical Officer, Tim Whitaker, MD and senior management will participate in fireside chats, Route of admin. Dose - Does Dissociation Correlate with Antidepressant/Analgesic Effects panel and 1x1 meetings at Wonderland to discuss the ongoing registrational, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

In addition to the keynotes and featured speakers, Wonderland 2022 will feature a panel discussion exploring The Importance of Bringing Psychedelic Psychiatry Into The Mainstream Of Medical Establishment moderated by Carey Turnbull with expert insights from Kelley O'Donnell, MD, Ph.D., Natalie Gukasyan, M.D., and Christopher Pittenger, MD, Ph.D.

The annual Conference will bring policymakers, researchers, activists and entrepreneurs to help raise awareness and enhance knowledge of the emerging evidence of psychedelic medicine for mental health treatment and management of substance use disorders.

"This event has quickly become an essential destination for global professionals, philanthropists, investors, researchers, celebrities and various networking opportunities," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "Wonderland proves that the most transformative shifts happen when diverse topics and people come together."

Wonderland 2022 is organized into a 3-day conference and will be presented in 60-plus sessions in various formats. The new 2022 addition will dedicate the entire second stage for discussions around Web3, Ketamine and Mushrooms, which take a deep dive into specific topics relevant to the audience.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland Miami 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Those interested in presenting at Wonderland Miami may complete the application to become a speaker. Companies interested in sponsoring the event may reach out to Daniela Pauli for more details or book a call.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland Miami

Wonderland Miami offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

Origin Therapeutics CEO, Alexander Somjen - "The Miami conference was a monumental success - despite the ongoing pandemic - and this has not only put Microdose on the map, but placed it firmly as a leader in the sector in the collective mind of the industry."

'More than 1,600 people attended the conference, which featured multiple days of live programming involving 139 speakers and 55 sponsors. The event's presence on social media was palpable in Miami and beyond: by the final day, it had generated 25.7 million impressions online and reached roughly 5.7 million people around the world, racking up a total of 2,600 mentions across all social media platforms.

The conference featured appearances from a number of leading psychedelic medical experts, investors, indigenous leaders, and medicine people, as well as several celebrity advocates including Mike Tyson and Lamar Odom.' - continued Origin Therapeutics CEO, Alexander Somjen.

