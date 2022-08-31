Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW87 ISIN: CA2681322061 Ticker-Symbol: D5G1 
Stuttgart
31.08.22
16:17 Uhr
0,053 Euro
-0,001
-0,94 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DYNASTY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DYNASTY GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DYNASTY GOLD
DYNASTY GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DYNASTY GOLD CORP0,053-0,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.