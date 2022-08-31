Decision Intelligence Software Provider Positions to Capitalize on 15B UK Government IT Spending and Help Modernize Departments, Agencies and Public Bodies

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, today announced the launch of a UK Public Sector Practice. The new division will bring the transformational power of augmented analytics to public departments, agencies and public bodies across the United Kingdom. Decision Intelligence enabled by AI and machine learning can modernize the delivery of critical public services, including healthcare, utilities, and transportation in Europe's largest public sector market. There are 23 ministerial departments, 20 non-ministerial departments, 417 agencies and other public bodies, and 14 public corporations in the UK1

Key Points:

The Guardian reported that UK government spending on technology R&D is estimated to reach £14.9 billion for 2021 and 2022, and the government aims to increase this to £22 billion by 2026-27.

The UK Public Sector practice will be led by Alastair Roriston, an experienced leader of successful programmes to connect technology with the needs of government agencies.

Pyramid has a long track record of enabling technology innovation in the public sector. Government customers include the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel Defense Forces, Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia, and Statistics Finland.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, training and services will be provided directly and through partnerships.

Decision Intelligence will help frontline public sector workers to make faster and more informed decisions, elevating the level of service for the general public.

A New Future for the UK Public Sector

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation across all sectors of the economy and society, and government needs to keep pace. Spearheaded with a clear mandate from Cabinet Office, the UK government is leading the way in reimagining how data can be used to improve the operations of the public sector and the standard of service they offer to ordinary people every day.

NHS England unveiled plans in April to develop a federated data platform (FDP), with an estimated procurement value of £240 million. According to the notice, the FDP will be "an ecosystem of technologies and services" and "an essential enabler to transformational improvements across the NHS". It will be built around five major use cases: population health and person insight, care co-ordination, elective recovery, vaccines and immunisation, and the supply chain.

Pyramid Experience with Massive Public Healthcare Systems

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is currently used by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), a Cabinet-level executive branch department of the federal government charged with providing life-long healthcare services to eligible military veterans at the 170 medical centers and outpatient clinics located throughout the country. The VA provides comprehensive healthcare services to 9 million veterans.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is used by clinical, medical and administrative staff to identify patterns and execution gaps across the system, ensuring US military veterans receive more personalised and enhanced care. So far, a programme run by just three people has trained 40,000 staff in the use of the platform, with plans to eventually equip 60,000 to start using Decision Intelligence to improve the services they offer to US military veterans and their families.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Quotes

Tom Warren, Regional Managing Director, UKI, Pyramid Analytics

"The Pyramid family are excited to announce this next chapter of our story. We look forward to enabling the digital transformation of UK public sector organisations, helping to deliver better, faster and more efficient services to those who need them the most. We hope to use Decision Intelligence to turn data analytics in the public sector from the complex to the simple with decision intelligence.

"I am excited to be working with the highly experienced and forward-thinking Alastair Roriston to advance Pyramid's expansion into the UK public sector. He joins an already successful and high-performing team, who have been instrumental to Pyramid's expansion in the UKI. With Alastair's expertise, the sky is the limit."

Alastair Roriston, Director of Sales UK Public Sector, Pyramid Analytics

"I am thrilled to have joined this innovative and ground-breaking company and even keener to assist in its expansion into the UK public sector. Throughout my career, I have seen the huge positive impact when the essential work of the public sector is married to the cutting-edge possibilities of technology the opportunity for change is nearly limitless.

"I truly believe that Pyramid's decision intelligence platform will revolutionise how government and public sector organisations deliver their digital and online services. Far too often, the wheels of public services are held up by siloed systems and antiquated approaches to data. A doctor should not have to wait precious minutes or hours for reports and patient data to arrive. Why should they not have that information and advice on next steps available in moments? Decision intelligence can eliminate these inefficiencies, making every frontline public sector worker a citizen data scientist with a world of dynamic, augmented analytics at their fingertips."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

