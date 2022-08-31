FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

31 August 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan

On 30 August 2022, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") that on 26 August 2022, Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, acquired 45 ordinary shares at £1.1238 per share in the Company following the investment of the final dividend (paid by the Company on 19 August 2022) in accordance with the rules of the Plan.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7855 979071

