FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 31
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
31 August 2022
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
On 30 August 2022, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") that on 26 August 2022, Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, acquired 45 ordinary shares at £1.1238 per share in the Company following the investment of the final dividend (paid by the Company on 19 August 2022) in accordance with the rules of the Plan.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries
Alice Hammond
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0)7855 979071
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares following the payment of the final dividend by the Trustee of the FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.1238
|45
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
45
£50.57
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 August 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
