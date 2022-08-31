DGAP-News: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
After four weeks of bullish action, it appears the market may be reaching the height of its rally.
Experts from BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have been warning the public that the rally experienced in the last month is bound to be met with resistance soon, a premonition they attributed to worsening global economic conditions.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) has, perhaps, begun validating these beliefs, declining 1.16% last week and starting off Monday by gapping down more than 1%. Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that European exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR), iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) and Lyxor CAC 40 ETF (EPA: CAC) have all experienced price drops last week, too.
Cryptocurrency leaders Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have mirrored the equities market, each declining more than 10% last week. Exemplifying the market's downturn is Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), this week's chart of the week following a disappointing earnings report.
Finally, Cboe notes upcoming earnings that may lift investors' eyebrows in the week to follow.Quick BitesExchange-Traded Funds
Shares of telecommunications company Zoom Video Communications tumbled following an earnings report that surprised Wall Street analysts.
On Aug. 22, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) profit of $1.05, a figure 10% greater than consensus estimates. The positive EPS figure, however, was eclipsed by the company's revenue miss, which saw it record $1.099 billion instead of the $1.116 billion estimate.
The small deviation - amounting to 1.45% - was enough to drive the company's stock from $97.44 a share to $84.56 on the next day's open, a 13% decline overnight.
Since its height in October 2020, the company's stock has fallen a whopping 86%.Major Cryptocurrencies
A number of high-end companies report earnings in the following week, including:
Click here for more weekly insights by Cboe.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.Contact Details
Michele Ormont
mormont@cboe.comCompany Website
https://www.cboe.com/
News Source: News Direct
31.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US12503M1080
|EQS News ID:
|1432767
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1432767 31.08.2022 CET/CEST