Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol: IT3 
Frankfurt
31.08.22
08:03 Uhr
1,210 Euro
+0,010
+0,83 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.08.2022 | 18:28
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 31-Aug-2022 / 16:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 August 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company focused on smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: 

% of  Votes   % of  Votes 
       Resolution                        Votes for  votes  against  votes  withheld* 
                                          cast        cast 
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 
1       To receive and adopt the Company's report and accounts  132,283,723 99.99  5,285   0.01  368,573 
       for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration policy for the  132,604,427 99.98  30,615   0.02  22,539 
       year ended 31 March 2022 
3       To approve the directors' remuneration report for the  132,610,257 99.98  27,871   0.02  19,453 
       year ended 31 March 2022 
4       To elect Malcolm Cooper as a director          132,629,187 99.99  8,941   0.01  19,453 
5       To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director           130,428,037 98.33  2,210,091 1.67  19,453 
6       To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director         130,428,037 98.33  2,210,091 1.67  19,453 
7       To re-elect David Hunter as a director          127,468,107 98.01  2,585,591 1.99  2,603,883 
8       To re-elect Ian Mattioli as a director          112,323,336 84.68  20,314,791 15.32  19,454 
9       To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director       130,259,568 98.21  2,378,560 1.79  19,453 
10      To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company   132,631,081 99.99  7,047   0.01  19,453 
11      To authorise the directors to agree and fix the     132,628,337 99.99  9,791   0.01  19,453 
       auditor's remuneration 
12      To grant the directors' authority to allot ordinary   128,625,525 96.97  4,012,603 3.03  19,453 
       shares in the capital of the Company 
13      To amend the Company's Investment Policy         132,610,687 99.98  25,679   0.02  21,215 
 
14      To change the name of the Company to Custodian Property 132,632,931 99.99  6,197   0.01  18,453 
       Income REIT plc 
       To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the 
15      allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the    132,607,663 99.98  30,465   0.02  19,453 
       Company 
16      To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on 128,976,897 97.24  3,661,231 2.76  19,453 
       the allotment of Ordinary Shares 
       To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 
17      ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the   132,543,780 99.99  8,029   0.01  105,772 
       Company 
       That a general meeting, other than an annual general 
18      meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days'  125,295,675 95.17  6,352,453 4.83  19,453 
       notice

*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

Following Matthew Thorne's retirement as a Director of the Company at today's AGM Malcolm Cooper has been appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Elizabeth McMeikan has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at marketoversight.fca.org.uk and will shortly be available for viewing.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
              www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                         custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  185159 
EQS News ID:  1432743 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2022 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

CUSTODIAN REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.