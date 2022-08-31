DJ Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

31 August 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company focused on smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below:

% of Votes % of Votes Resolution Votes for votes against votes withheld* cast cast ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To receive and adopt the Company's report and accounts 132,283,723 99.99 5,285 0.01 368,573 for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 2 To approve the directors' remuneration policy for the 132,604,427 99.98 30,615 0.02 22,539 year ended 31 March 2022 3 To approve the directors' remuneration report for the 132,610,257 99.98 27,871 0.02 19,453 year ended 31 March 2022 4 To elect Malcolm Cooper as a director 132,629,187 99.99 8,941 0.01 19,453 5 To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director 130,428,037 98.33 2,210,091 1.67 19,453 6 To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director 130,428,037 98.33 2,210,091 1.67 19,453 7 To re-elect David Hunter as a director 127,468,107 98.01 2,585,591 1.99 2,603,883 8 To re-elect Ian Mattioli as a director 112,323,336 84.68 20,314,791 15.32 19,454 9 To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director 130,259,568 98.21 2,378,560 1.79 19,453 10 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company 132,631,081 99.99 7,047 0.01 19,453 11 To authorise the directors to agree and fix the 132,628,337 99.99 9,791 0.01 19,453 auditor's remuneration 12 To grant the directors' authority to allot ordinary 128,625,525 96.97 4,012,603 3.03 19,453 shares in the capital of the Company 13 To amend the Company's Investment Policy 132,610,687 99.98 25,679 0.02 21,215 14 To change the name of the Company to Custodian Property 132,632,931 99.99 6,197 0.01 18,453 Income REIT plc To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the 15 allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the 132,607,663 99.98 30,465 0.02 19,453 Company 16 To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on 128,976,897 97.24 3,661,231 2.76 19,453 the allotment of Ordinary Shares To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 17 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the 132,543,780 99.99 8,029 0.01 105,772 Company That a general meeting, other than an annual general 18 meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' 125,295,675 95.17 6,352,453 4.83 19,453 notice

*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

Following Matthew Thorne's retirement as a Director of the Company at today's AGM Malcolm Cooper has been appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Elizabeth McMeikan has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at marketoversight.fca.org.uk and will shortly be available for viewing.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

