ATTO Technology, Inc.: ATTO Technology ExpressSAS H1280 GT SAS HBAs Expand Footprint into HPE Storage Solutions

ATTO Channel Partners Gain Valuable Tool with New HPE SPOCK Listing

AMHERST, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing, is pleased to announce ATTO ExpressSAS H1280 GT PCIe 4.0 12Gb/s SAS/SATAhost bus adapters are now a certified and compatible solution on the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Single Point of Connectivity Knowledge (SPOCK) website.



This development is part of ATTO's initiative to provide its channel partners with powerful tools that allow them to penetrate and succeed in the highly competitive data center storage market. The HPE SPOCK website is the primary portal used to obtain detailed information about supported HPE Storage product configurations.

ATTO ExpressSAS H1280 GT HBAs have been officially certified with HPE StoreEver MSL SAS LTO Tape Libraries namely, MSL 6480 and MSL 3040 Scalable Tape Libraries, and MSL 4048 and MSL 2024 Autoloaders, for use with half-height SAS LTO-9, 8, 7, and 6 Ultrium Tape Drives.

ATTO ExpressSAS H1280 GT SAS HBAs provide blistering speeds of up to 12 gigabits per second. The eight external ports support as many as 2,048 end-devices and can be configured for redundancy. Exclusive latency management technology ensures high-quality, consistent data streams to storage. ExpressSAS HBAs include an integrated software RAID solution, ATTO PowerCenter Pro, that provides RAID protection at no extra cost.

ATTO ExpressSAS HBAs additional key features and benefits include:

True 16-Port Connectivity for Large Infrastructures: For the most complex storage ecosystems, ATTO's 16-port 12Gb HBAs provide internal and external connectivity to provide the lowest latency and the highest-density connections.

Interoperability: Hundreds of product certifications with dozens of industry-leading partners, for hardware and software applications including, disk storage devices, removable tape, optical storage, hard disk drives, and solid-state drives.

ExpressSAS H1280 GT joins ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200 intelligent Bridges, which enable Ethernet connectivity for HPE StoreEver MSL SAS LTO Tape Libraries, on the SPOCK website.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store.

ABOUT ATTO

For 34 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

