Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Tradegate
29.08.22
16:06 Uhr
39,500 Euro
-0,250
-0,63 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,35040,50021:02
39,75040,10021:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2022 | 20:05
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Availability of the H1 2022 Financial Report

Financial Announcement

Windhof - August, 31st 2022

Sword Group - Availability of the 2022 Interim Financial Report



According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2022 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier

Agenda
07/09/22
Meeting to present the Half-Yearly Results for 2022 at 10:00am
25/10/22
Publication of Q3 2022 Results

About Sword Group
Sword has 2,500+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Sword Group - 2, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Availability of the 2022 Interim Financial Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/391f12a9-a25d-45c7-ac9b-c2880268fe64)

SWORD GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.