Lotus Ventures, Inc.: Lotus Welcomes Direct Delivery Program for BC Craft Cannabis Growers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J)(OTC Pink:LTTSF) ("Lotus" or the "Company") a licensed cannabis producer, wholesaler, and the owner and operator of Lotus Cannabis Co., a premium consumer brand in Canada, is pleased to hear that the British Columbia General Employees' Union has agreed to pause its job action while working towards a tentative agreement with the Public Service Agency. This results in the continuation of centralized operations at the BC Cannabis Wholesale distribution centres. In addition to centralized wholesale operations restarting in the province, Lotus has submitted its application for the newly authorized "Direct Delivery Program" in BC for craft cannabis growers producing under 3,000 kilograms per year.

The Direct Delivery Program is an important step for premium-craft growers like Lotus, as it authorizes the Company to sell its cannabis directly to licensed retailers in BC, or to licensed processors signed up with the program, which in turn can then sell packaged production directly to licensed cannabis retail stores in the province. Despite the strike that had been in place in BC since August 15, 2022, the Direct Delivery Program provides Lotus an additional opportunity and an expedited way to diversify its sales channels, and to have its cannabis flower listed in local BC retail stores. "There are currently over 350 private retailers in BC, and we look forward to working with the ones who share our authentic values and have consistently supplied Canadians with quality cannabis through the first three years of legalization," said Lotus COO Carl Correia.

For BC retailers interested in stocking Lotus Cannabis flower, please send an email to info@lotuscannabis.ca with your store's name and the appropriate contact information. Lotus will be continuing to develop its marketing strategy as previously mentioned in its press release dated July 27, 2022.

For more information on the BCLDB Direct Delivery Program, please visit: https://www.bcldbcannabisupdates.com/LDBDirectDeliveryProgram.

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J) (OTC:LTTSF) is a BC-based licensed producer and wholesaler of premium cannabis. Lotus owns and operates the consumer brand Lotus Cannabis Co. which has had its cannabis flower sold by wholesale partners in nine Canadian provinces to date, except Quebec. Lotus is an experienced cannabis cultivator with operations in the North Okanagan, BC, and the Lotus Kalifornia and Tranquil Elephantizer flower is currently sold in Ontario in partnership with Kolab Project.

To invest in the Company, Lotus Ventures Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol J and on the OTC Markets under the symbol LTTSF.

