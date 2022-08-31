Eastbourne, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - The South Cliff Dental group has come up with an innovative employment model to tackle the shortage of dental personnel that has been a source of growing concern in the UK. The company has differentiated itself from other providers in the dental services market through an employment model that makes it a preferred option for both staff and patients. Several factors play a key role in the firm's ability to attract and retain employees. They include assistance with tier 2 visas for foreign professionals, flexible hours for female employees, chances to earn higher than average salaries and a quirky but professional workplace vibe.

The group offers tier 2 visas to qualified staff from overseas countries. South Cliff Dental group has so far provided 28 Tier 2 sponsorships for dentists, dental hygienists, dental nurses and practice managers. Working with an external firm, the application is fast tracked compared to the normal extensive Visa process and they assist in the relocation process to move from other countries to work at the group's dental practices in the UK.

Female employees at the group benefit from woman-friendly workplace policies like flexible hours and days off at short notice to cater to family emergencies. 70% of the dentists, 95% of the receptionists and dental nurses and 100% of the dental hygienists and therapists employed at the South Cliff Dental group are women. The practices accept NHS patients. Dentists working at the practices get the amount from the NHS as a base salary and can earn more when they upsell, ensuring that they earn an average amount of at least 15,000 pounds a month.

From a patient's perspective, the ability to have both NHS and private dental work as part of the same course of treatment, extended opening hours on Saturdays and evenings and the professional approach of its staff has earned the group many positive customer reviews.

As an outcome of this approach to employment, the South Cliff Dental group has grown from one clinic in Handcross in 2015 to 23 practices spread across West Sussex, East Sussex and Hampshire. The group has ambitious plans to expand this number to 40 practices by the end of the next year.

The National Health Service is facing an unprecedented shortage of dentists. Many dentists from European countries returned to their native countries after Brexit. Exams like the Overseas Registration Exam (ORE) and License in Dental Surgery (LDS) that qualified dentists from overseas needed to clear in order to practise in the UK were not held for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Commenting on the group's employment policies, Ashkan Pitchforth, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the South Cliff Dental group said, "Against the backdrop of the current shortage of dental talent in the UK, we have grown from a single dental practice in 2015 to 23 practices across the south of England with over 300 employees. Attracting and retaining talent is the main challenge for dental practices in the UK. We have been able to expand at such a fast pace thanks to the proactive steps we have taken to create a quirky, positive and inclusive work culture. They include flexible working hours for female employees to handle family commitments, regular team lunches, and outings, opportunities for career progression and outings and recognition in the form of 'employee of the month' awards. We make it a point to create an environment that makes our employees look forward to coming in to work every day. Just this year, we have been nominated for three awards - the British Business Awards, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and the Growing Business Award. In 2020, we were ranked #33 in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list of UK private companies with the fastest-growing sales. These awards and award nominations attest to the effectiveness of our recruitment model. The number of practising dentists in the UK has been declining over the years, and we are hoping to reverse this trend with our take on creating a positive and effective work environment."

South Cliff Dental Group is a group of 23 dental practices that was founded in 2015. The group provides general dental services (both NHS and private) to patients of West Sussex, East Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and Wiltshire. The clinics offer an entire range of dental treatments including implants, endodontics, periodontics and sedation to patients. The clinics are open 6 days a week, with Saturday and late evening appointments.

