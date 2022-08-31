Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 août/August 2022) - The common shares of Scope Carbon Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Scope Carbon Corp. is a carbon mapping technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits. Scope Carbon Corp. is currently focused on the commercial development of its technology (the "Scope Analysis Platform") through its research and development program, to expand the capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

Les actions ordinaires de Scope Carbon Corp. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Scope Carbon Corp. est une société de technologie de cartographie du carbone située à Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique, et se concentre sur le développement commercial de son logiciel d'imagerie basé sur l'IA, que la société a l'intention d'utiliser pour l'identification et l'estimation des formes de vie à base de carbone et des émissions de carbone. , deux éléments clés dans l'identification des crédits carbone. Scope Carbon Corp. se concentre actuellement sur le développement commercial de sa technologie (la « plate-forme d'analyse de portée ») par le biais de son programme de recherche et développement, afin d'étendre les capacités de la plate-forme d'analyse de portée et de fournir une solution à un seul outil de cartographie du carbone.

Issuer/Émetteur: Scope Carbon Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SCPE Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 37 000 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 9 000 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Technology/Technologie CUSIP: 80914P 10 1 ISIN: CA 80914P 10 1 8 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 1 septembre/September 2022 Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 6 septembre/September 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

