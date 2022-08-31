Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Leviathan Natural Products Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: LVCNF) (FSE: IQ7) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") announces that it has completed the sale of its 100% interest in Woodstock Biomed Inc. ("Woodstock Biomed") for total consideration of $5,000,000 (the "Woodstock Sale"). The proceeds from the Woodstock Sale are intended to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Further, Leviathan is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Linda Marabeti Romano as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Marabeti Romano replaces Manish Z. Kshatriya, who has been serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since March 7, 2022, effective immediately.

Linda Marabeti Romano brings 20 years of work experience in corporate accounting, finance, tax, audit and assurance.

About Leviathan Natural Products Inc.

Leviathan Natural Products Inc. is a multidimensional cannabis company focused on its retail customers and technology to democratize cannabis markets.

