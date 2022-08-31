DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 31 August 2022
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2022
CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading European landlord, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
"CPIPG has been positively transformed through the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO," said Martin Nemecek, CEO of CPIPG. "The Group is now one of Europe's largest landlords and owns the best real estate platforms in Central and Eastern Europe."
Highlights for the first half of 2022 include:
"CPIPG's commitment to our capital structure and credit ratings is unchanged," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "Deleveraging will take slightly longer than initially expected, but we are fully confident to deliver."
Notable Events Occurring after 30 June
Mandatory takeover offer for S IMMO
On 15 July 2022, CPIPG published a mandatory offer for S IMMO. Upon the conclusion of the initial acceptance period on 12 August 2022, CPIPG purchased an additional 36.66% stake, bringing the total shareholding stake to 79.20% (direct and indirectly through IMMOFINANZ). The additional acceptance period will close on 18 November 2022. The offer price represents a discount of 19% to book value.
Financing and Bridge Extension
In 2021 and 2022, CPIPG signed €3.75 billion of 2-year bridge loans for the acquisitions of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO. In total, €3.4 billion has been spent on the acquisitions, funded by equity, cash and €2.5 billion of bridge drawings. About €900 million of the bridge loans have already been repaid, with €1.6 billion currently outstanding. On 31 August 2022, the Group signed a facility which extended the maturity of all bridge loans until H1 2025.
Also in August 2022, S IMMO repaid €104 million of senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2027 and 2028 due to the embedded change of control provision. The repayment was funded from S IMMO's ample cash balances.
In July 2022, CPIPG repaid a secured bank loan of €123 million maturing in December 2022 and raised a new 7-year secured bank loan of €275 million. The underlying assets were located in the Czech Republic and pricing was highly attractive.
Expansion of CPIPG's Disposal Pipeline
In June 2022, CPIPG completed (on time) a disposal program initiated in August 2021, with gross proceeds of €1 billion. Disposals were executed across the Group's portfolio, targeting non-core or highly mature assets.
Currently, CPIPG has a disposal pipeline exceeding €2 billion. The pipeline includes about 30 assets/transactions across offices, retail, hotels, residential and landbank in multiple geographies. Disposal plans were also confirmed by IMMOFINANZ (€1 billion) and S IMMO (€200 million). Overall, the consolidated Group is wellpositioned to dispose of substantially more than €2 billion of assets over the next 12 to 24 months.
A high degree of diversification, along with significant granularity (pipeline disposals range in size from €10 million to €200 million+) is a significant advantage for the Group. CPIPG does not depend on any asset, market, sector, investor, or trend in order to achieve our disposals. As a result, our execution confidence is high.
Half-year results webcast
CPIPG will host a webcast in relation to its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022. The webcast will be held on Wednesday 7 September 2022 at 10:00am CET / 9:00am UK.
Please register for the webcast in advance via the link below:
https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/6304b269da906b287e99c5f6
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Gross rental income
Gross rental income increased by €117.6 million (62.5%) to €305.7 million in H1 2022 primarily due to income generated by IMMOFINANZ, contributions from other acquisitions and CPIPG's 7.7% like-for-like growth.
Net hotel income
In H1 2022, net hotel income turned positive to €7.6 million, an increase from negative €3.9 million as both leisure and business travel recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net valuation gain
In H1 2022, the net valuation gain of €287.2 million reflected primarily revaluations of the Czech portfolio (€168.3 million) and IMMOFINANZ's portfolio (€71.3 million).
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
Amortization, depreciation and impairment increased by €34.9 million to €45.5 million in H1 2022 primarily due to impairment of receivables of €18.4 million and impairment of property, plant and equipment (€6.7 million) which was negative in H1 2021 (release of impairment of €8.5 million).
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses increased by €30.6 million to €55.1 million in H1 2022 primarily due to the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ (€24.3 million).
Other operating income
In H1 2022, other operating income represented primarily bargain purchase resulting from the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO in total of €285.9 million.
Interest expense
Interest expense increased by €34.0 million to €81.3 million in H1 2022 due to higher levels of debt and the consolidation of IMMOFINANZ.
Other net financial result
The other net financial result reflects primarily change in the fair value of financial derivatives (gain of €63.7 million).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
*The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets
Total assets increased by €9.3 billion (65%) to €23.7 billion at 30 June 2022 compared to 31 December 2021. The increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO (investment property increased by €8.3 billion and cash / cash equivalents by €962 million), partly offset by a decrease in assets held for sale due to disposals in the period.
Total liabilities
Total liabilities increased by €6.7 billion to €13.3 billion at 30 June 2022 compared to 31 December 2021, largely due to the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO. The Group issued new bonds and Schuldschein of €1.2 billion and repaid €1.2 billion of bonds. During H1 2022, the Group drew new bridge facility with €1.2 billion outstanding at 30 June 2022.
Deferred tax liability increased by €674 million to €1.8 billion at 30 June 2022 compared to 31 December 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO.
EQUITY AND EPRA NRV
Total equity increased from €7.7 billion at 31 December 2021 to €10.4 billion at 30 June 2022 (increase of €2.7 billion). The movements of equity components were as follows:
EPRA NRV was €8.5 billion at 30 June 2022, representing an increase of 20.7% compared to 31 December 2021. The increase of EPRA NRV was driven by changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners (increase of retained earnings and other reserves) and changes in deferred tax in revaluations (primarily due to the acquisition of IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO and H1 2022 revaluations).
Unaudited documents will be available tonight at the following link:
http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en
Half-year 2022 unaudited financial report
Half-year 2022 unaudited management report
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
31.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1432825
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1432825 31.08.2022 CET/CEST