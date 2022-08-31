Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - As a result of Fanboys Marketplace's growth in the last few months, they will be consolidating each stores' Instagram account down to one: @fanboysmarketplace.

Fanboys has come a long way in a short period of time. After opening their doors in 2020 when lockdown restrictions were relaxed, Fanboys has since opened four additional locations, not including their flagship store in Fort Worth. Next year will bring another significant move as that flagship store will relocate one more time to a more permanent location that will serve as both headquarters and as a distribution center.

Part of that growth is due to the company's presence on social media. They advertise using several social media channels, namely Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and their website and blog.

Brandon Hayman, blogger for Fanboys Marketplace writes, "We intended each new Fanboys store to have its own social media presence. Meaning, its own Facebook page, its own Instagram account, etc. to reflect the unique atmosphere of each store. But having opened five new stores in just two years time, it's becoming more difficult to manage and market for each store separately."

"We decided to remove the different stores' Instagram social media accounts and concentrate our efforts into growing our brand into one Instagram account," says Marketing Director, Cesar Gamez.

That single Instagram account handle is @fanboysmarketplace. All news and updates, pop culture blog links, store and event announcements will now take place on that account.

About Fanboys

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

