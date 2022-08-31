SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2022.

"Our fourth quarter capped off a fiscal year that showed strong year-over-year top and bottom line improvement," said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. "Fiscal 2022 was an important data point in demonstrating the long-term benefits of our subscription business model transition. We expect these benefits to compound further in the coming years as renewals become a bigger share of our business."

"Our Fiscal 2022 results reflect strong progress on our subscription model with 27% year-over-year ACV billings growth and achievement of positive free cash flow, which we expect to be sustainable on an annual basis," said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. "We continue to see good execution on our building base of subscription renewals and remain focused on driving towards profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary Q4 FY'22 Q4 FY'21 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $193.2 million $176.3 million 10% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2 $1.20 billion $878.7 million 37% Average Contract Term3 3.2 years 3.4 years (0.2) year Revenue4 $385.5 million $390.7 million (1)% GAAP Gross Margin 79.3% 79.9% (60) bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 82.6% 82.9% (30) bps GAAP Operating Expenses $439.1 million $454.1 million (3)% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $355.8 million $372.5 million (4)% Free Cash Flow $23.2 million $(42.2) million $65.4 million

Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary FY'22 FY'21 Y/Y Change Annual Contract Value (ACV)1 Billings $756.3 million $594.3 million 27% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)2 $1.20 billion $878.7 million 37% Average Contract Term3 3.2 years 3.4 years (0.2) year Revenue4 $1.58 billion $1.39 billion 13% GAAP Gross Margin 79.7% 79.1% 60 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 83.0% 82.3% 70 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $1.72 billion $1.76 billion (3)% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $1.40 billion $1.43 billion (2)% Free Cash Flow $18.5 million $(158.5) million $177.0 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Appointed Andrew Brinded as Chief Revenue Officer: Nutanix announced the appointment of Andrew Brinded as Chief Revenue Officer on August 1, 2022. Andrew has been a Nutanix sales leader for over five years, previously having served as Senior Vice President & Worldwide Sales Chief Operating Officer, where he led global sales strategy and operations.

Released its Second ESG Report: The report is available in the ESG section of the Nutanix Investor Relations website or can be accessed directly here.

Released Latest Version of Nutanix Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Software : The AOS™ 6.5 release is a comprehensive and feature-rich update for Nutanix's core hyperconverged infrastructure software, delivering improved performance, security, and integrated data services.

Announced Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure Progressed to Public Preview: This will significantly increase the number of customers who will have access to NC2 on Azure in the near term.

This will significantly increase the number of customers who will have access to NC2 on Azure in the near term. Named the 2022 HPE GreenLake Ecosystem Partner of the Year

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook ACV Billings $210 - $215 million Revenue $410 - $415 million Non-GAAP Gross Margin Approximately 82% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $360 - $365 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approximately (6)% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Approximately 229 million

Fiscal 2023 Outlook ACV Billings $895 - $900 million Revenue $1.77 - $1.78 billion Non-GAAP Gross Margin Approximately 82% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $1.41 - $1.42 billion Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approximately 2%

Definitions and Total Revenue Impact

1 Annual Contract Value, or ACV, is defined as the total annualized value of a contract, excluding amounts related to professional services and hardware. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract, using, where applicable, an assumed term of five years for contracts that do not have a specified term. ACV Billings, for any given period, is defined as the sum of the ACV for all contracts billed during the given period. ACV Billings is the sum of New ACV Billings and Renewals ACV Billings.

2 Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all non life-of-device contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract.

3 Average Contract Term represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription and life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

4 Revenue was negatively impacted by a year-over-year decline in the average contract term associated with Nutanix's ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, free cash flow, Annual Contract Value Billings (or ACV Billings), Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), Run-rate Annual Contract Value (or Run-rate ACV) and Average Contract Term. In computing these non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), impairment (recovery) and early exit of operating lease-related assets, restructuring charges, the change in fair value of the derivative liability, the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, loss on debt extinguishment, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Billings is a performance measure which we believe provides useful information to investors because it represents the amounts under binding purchase orders received by us during a given period that have been billed, and we calculate billings by adding the change in deferred revenue between the start and end of the period to total revenue recognized in the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ACV Billings and Run-rate ACV are performance measures that we believe provide useful information to our management and investors as they allow us to better track the topline growth of our business during our transition to a subscription-based business model because they take into account variability in term lengths. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and free cash flow are not substitutes for total revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ACV Billings, ARR, Run-rate ACV, or Average Contract Term, so we have not reconciled the ACV Billings, ARR, Run-rate ACV, or Average Contract Term data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings," "Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings," "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures," and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow," and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, and outlook (including our growth plan) as well as our ability to execute thereon successfully and in a timely manner and the benefits and impact thereof on our business, operations, and financial results (including our first quarter fiscal 2023 outlook, our fiscal 2023 outlook, our expectations regarding the benefits of our subscription business model transition, the sustainability of positive free cash flow on an annual basis, our focus on driving towards profitable growth, and the increase in the number of customers who will have access to NC2 on Azure); our plans for, and the timing of, any current and future business model transitions, including our ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model, our ability to manage, complete or realize the benefits of such transitions successfully and in a timely manner, and the short-term and long-term impacts of such transitions on our business, operations and financial results; the competitive market, including our competitive position and ability to compete effectively, the competitive advantages of our products, our projections about our market share and opportunity, and the effects of increased competition in our market; our ability to attract new end customers and retain and grow sales from our existing end customers; our customer needs and our response to those needs; our ability to form new, and maintain and strengthen existing, strategic alliances and partnerships and address macroeconomic supply chain shortages, including our relationships with our channel partners and original equipment manufacturers, and the impact of any changes to such relationships on our business, operations and financial results; the benefits and capabilities of our platform, solutions, products, services and technology, including the interoperability and availability of our solutions with and on third-party platforms; our plans and expectations regarding new solutions, products, services, product features and technology, including those that are still under development or in process; our plans regarding, and the timing and success of, our customer, partner, industry, analyst, investor and employee events and the impact thereof on our business, operations, and financial results; the timing and potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global market environment and the IT industry, as well as on our business, operations and financial results, including the changes we have made or anticipate making in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to manage our business during the pandemic, and the position we anticipate being in following the pandemic; and our decision to use new or different metrics, or to make adjustments to the metrics we use, to supplement our financial reporting, and the impact thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, and objectives; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; delays or unexpected accelerations in our current and future business model transitions; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical conditions, including supply chain issues; the timing, breadth, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and financial results, as well as the impact on our customers, partners, and end markets; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results, including, among other things, anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, including changes as a result of our transition to a subscription-based business model, which will slow revenue growth during such transition and make forecasting future performance more difficult, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions, attrition among sales representatives or other employees; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 21, 2021 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended October 31, 2021, January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on December 2, 2021, March 10, 2022, and June 2, 2022, respectively. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

NUTANIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of July 31,

2021 July 31,

2022 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,723 $ 402,850 Short-term investments 928,006 921,429 Accounts receivable, net 180,781 124,559 Deferred commissions—current 110,935 115,356 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,816 93,787 Total current assets 1,562,261 1,657,981 Property and equipment, net 131,621 113,440 Operating lease right-of-use assets 105,903 118,740 Deferred commissions—non-current 232,485 252,234 Intangible assets, net 32,012 15,829 Goodwill 185,260 185,260 Other assets—non-current 27,954 22,265 Total assets $ 2,277,496 $ 2,365,749 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,056 $ 44,931 Accrued compensation and benefits 162,337 149,811 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,404 49,232 Deferred revenue—current 636,421 720,993 Operating lease liabilities—current 42,670 39,801 Convertible senior notes, net—current — 145,456 Total current liabilities 927,888 1,150,224 Deferred revenue—non-current 676,502 724,545 Operating lease liabilities—non-current 86,599 89,782 Convertible senior notes, net 1,055,694 1,156,205 Derivative liability 500,175 — Other liabilities—non-current 42,679 35,161 Total liabilities 3,289,537 3,155,917 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 5 6 Additional paid-in capital 2,615,317 3,583,928 Accumulated other comprehensive income (8 ) (6,076 ) Accumulated deficit (3,627,355 ) (4,368,026 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,012,041 ) (790,168 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,277,496 $ 2,365,749

NUTANIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 202,946 $ 168,751 $ 705,804 $ 757,623 Support, entitlements and other services 187,774 216,789 688,560 823,173 Total revenue 390,720 385,540 1,394,364 1,580,796 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 15,793 12,546 55,287 55,602 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 62,726 67,346 236,619 265,554 Total cost of revenue 78,519 79,892 291,906 321,156 Gross profit 312,201 305,648 1,102,458 1,259,640 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 270,789 252,508 1,052,508 978,704 Research and development (1) 140,658 144,013 556,950 571,962 General and administrative (1) 42,642 42,547 153,782 166,418 Total operating expenses 454,089 439,068 1,763,240 1,717,084 Loss from operations (141,888 ) (133,420 ) (660,782 ) (457,444 ) Other expense, net (211,610 ) (11,273 ) (354,991 ) (320,830 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (353,498 ) (144,693 ) (1,015,773 ) (778,274 ) Provision for income taxes 4,684 6,297 18,487 19,264 Net loss $ (358,182 ) $ (150,990 ) $ (1,034,260 ) $ (797,538 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted (3) $ (1.68 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (5.01 ) $ (3.62 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted (3) 212,612 225,398 206,475 220,529

____________________ (1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense: Three Months Ended

July 31, Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 1,569 $ 1,850 $ 6,023 $ 7,379 Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue 6,598 7,282 24,460 30,846 Sales and marketing 29,814 23,617 122,815 104,592 Research and development 36,109 34,050 150,856 143,759 General and administrative 15,517 13,349 54,391 56,670 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 89,607 $ 80,148 $ 358,545 $ 343,246

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets: Three Months Ended

July 31, Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 3,694 $ 3,367 $ 14,776 $ 13,579 Sales and marketing 651 651 2,604 2,604 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 4,345 $ 4,018 $ 17,380 $ 16,183

(3) Effective January 3, 2022, all of the then outstanding shares of Nutanix, Inc. Class B common stock were automatically converted into the same number of shares of Nutanix, Inc. Class A common stock.

NUTANIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,034,260 ) $ (797,538 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 94,373 87,952 Stock-based compensation 358,545 343,246 Change in fair value of derivative liability 269,265 198,038 Loss on debt extinguishment — 64,910 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 63,859 40,233 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 34,757 36,905 Impairment and early exit of lease-related assets 1,420 597 Non-cash interest expense 16,074 19,270 Other 6,380 9,282 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 64,483 60,998 Deferred commissions (127,891 ) (24,170 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,057 (36,166 ) Accounts payable (5,762 ) (1,461 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 50,916 (19,674 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,824 4,049 Operating leases, net (37,582 ) (46,773 ) Deferred revenue 126,732 127,845 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (99,810 ) 67,543 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 784,176 1,058,116 Purchases of investments (1,392,737 ) (1,081,246 ) Sales of investments 70,055 17,999 Purchases of property and equipment (58,647 ) (49,058 ) Net cash used in investing activities (597,153 ) (54,189 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 65,766 67,826 Payments of debt extinguishment costs — (14,709 ) Proceeds from unwinding of convertible note hedges — 39,880 Payments for unwinding of warrants — (18,390 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 723,617 88,687 Repurchases of common stock (125,079 ) (58,570 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (459 ) (1,089 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 663,845 103,635 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (33,118 ) $ 116,989 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 321,991 288,873 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 288,873 $ 405,862 Restricted cash (1) 3,150 3,012 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 285,723 $ 402,850 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 16,639 $ 20,353 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities $ 12,832 $ 17,139 Finance lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 8,299 $ 10,491

____________________ (1) Included within other assets—non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 390,720 $ 385,540 $ 1,394,364 $ 1,580,796 Change in deferred revenue 38,768 12,580 126,732 127,845 Total billings $ 429,488 $ 398,120 $ 1,521,096 $ 1,708,641

Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands) Disaggregation of revenue: Subscription revenue $ 352,178 $ 350,632 $ 1,243,621 $ 1,433,773 Non-portable software revenue 12,945 11,447 71,390 49,694 Hardware revenue 3,234 340 6,259 5,585 Professional services revenue 22,363 23,121 73,094 91,744 Total revenue $ 390,720 $ 385,540 $ 1,394,364 $ 1,580,796 Disaggregation of billings: Subscription billings $ 390,290 $ 364,113 $ 1,354,155 $ 1,563,560 Non-portable software billings 12,945 11,447 71,390 49,694 Hardware billings 3,234 340 6,259 5,585 Professional services billings 23,019 22,220 89,292 89,802 Total billings $ 429,488 $ 398,120 $ 1,521,096 $ 1,708,641

Subscription — Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based Software as a Service, or SaaS offerings.

Ratable — We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.

We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions. Upfront — Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Non-portable software — Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our enterprise cloud platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and have a term equal to the life of the appliance on which the software is delivered. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Hardware — In transactions where we deliver the hardware appliance, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Professional services — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Annual Contract Value Billings, Annual Recurring Revenue and Run-rate Annual Contract Value (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands) Annual Contract Value Billings (ACV Billings) $ 176,251 $ 193,197 $ 594,292 $ 756,326 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 878,733 $ 1,202,438 $ 878,733 $ 1,202,438 Run-rate Annual Contract Value (Run-rate ACV) $ 1,535,360 $ 1,797,423 $ 1,535,360 $ 1,797,423

Reconciliation of Subscription and Professional Services Revenue to Subscription and Professional Services Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands) Subscription revenue $ 352,178 $ 350,632 $ 1,243,621 $ 1,433,773 Change in subscription deferred revenue 38,112 13,481 110,534 129,787 Subscription billings $ 390,290 $ 364,113 $ 1,354,155 $ 1,563,560 Professional services revenue $ 22,363 $ 23,121 $ 73,094 $ 91,744 Change in professional services deferred revenue 656 (901 ) 16,198 (1,942 ) Professional services billings $ 23,019 $ 22,220 $ 89,292 $ 89,802

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures (Unaudited) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three

Months

Ended

July 31,

2022 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Three

Months

Ended

July 31,

2022 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 305,648 $ 9,132 $ 3,367 $ — $ 218 $ — $ — $ 318,365 Gross margin 79.3 % 2.4 % 0.9 % — — — — 82.6 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 252,508 (23,617 ) (651 ) — (10,281 ) — — 217,959 Research and development 144,013 (34,050 ) — — (633 ) — — 109,330 General and administrative 42,547 (13,349 ) — (597 ) (43 ) — — 28,558 Total operating expenses 439,068 (71,016 ) (651 ) (597 ) (10,957 ) — — 355,847 Loss from operations (133,420 ) 80,148 4,018 597 11,175 — — (37,482 ) Net loss $ (150,990 ) $ 80,148 $ 4,018 $ 597 $ 11,175 $ 15,524 $ 1,033 $ (38,495 ) Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted 225,398 225,398 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.67 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ - $ (0.17 )

____________________ (1) Stock-based compensation expense (2) Amortization of intangible assets (3) Costs related to early exit of existing leases (4) Restructuring charges (5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes (6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Fiscal

Year

Ended

July 31,

2022 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) Fiscal

Year

Ended

July 31,

2022 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 1,259,640 $ 38,225 $ 13,579 $ — $ 218 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,311,662 Gross margin 79.7 % 2.4 % 0.9 % — — — — — — — 83.0 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 978,704 (104,592 ) (2,604 ) — (10,281 ) — — — — — 861,227 Research and development 571,962 (143,759 ) — — (633 ) — — — — — 427,570 General and administrative 166,418 (56,670 ) — (597 ) (43 ) (432 ) — — — — 108,676 Total operating expenses 1,717,084 (305,021 ) (2,604 ) (597 ) (10,957 ) (432 ) — — — — 1,397,473 Loss from operations (457,444 ) 343,246 16,183 597 11,175 432 — — — — (85,811 ) Net loss $ (797,538 ) $ 343,246 $ 16,183 $ 597 $ 11,175 $ 432 $ 198,038 $ 60,731 $ 64,910 $ 786 $ (101,440 ) Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted 220,529 220,529 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (3.62 ) $ 1.56 $ 0.07 $ - $ 0.06 $ - $ 0.90 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ - $ (0.46 )

____________________ (1) Stock-based compensation expense (2) Amortization of intangible assets (3) Costs related to early exit of existing leases (4) Restructuring charges (5) Other (6) Change in fair value of derivative liability (7) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes (8) Loss on debt extinguishment (9) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense and release of acquisition-related unrecognized tax positions

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three

Months

Ended

July 31,

2021 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Three

Months

Ended

July 31,

2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 312,201 $ 8,167 $ 3,694 $ (274 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 323,788 Gross margin 79.9 % 2.1 % 1.0 % (0.1 )% — — — — 82.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 270,789 (29,814 ) (651 ) — — — — — 240,324 Research and development 140,658 (36,109 ) — 1,128 — — — — 105,677 General and administrative 42,642 (15,517 ) — — (622 ) — — — 26,503 Total operating expenses 454,089 (81,440 ) (651 ) 1,128 (622 ) — — — 372,504 Loss from operations (141,888 ) 89,607 4,345 (1,402 ) 622 — — — (48,716 ) Net loss $ (358,182 ) $ 89,607 $ 4,345 $ (1,402 ) $ 622 $ 187,912 $ 22,424 $ (756 ) $ (55,430 ) Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted 212,612 212,612 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.68 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ - $ 0.88 $ 0.11 $ - $ (0.26 )

____________________ (1) Stock-based compensation expense (2) Amortization of intangible assets (3) Recovery of lease-related asset impairment charges (4) Other (5) Change in fair value of derivative liability (6) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and non-cash interest expense (7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Fiscal

Year

Ended

July 31,

2021 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Fiscal

Year

Ended

July 31,

2021 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Gross profit $ 1,102,458 $ 30,483 $ 14,776 $ 13 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,147,730 Gross margin 79.1 % 2.2 % 1.0 % — — — — — 82.3 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,052,508 (122,815 ) (2,604 ) — — — — — 927,089 Research and development 556,950 (150,856 ) — (1,407 ) — — — — 404,687 General and administrative 153,782 (54,391 ) — — (2,407 ) — — — 96,984 Total operating expenses 1,763,240 (328,062 ) (2,604 ) (1,407 ) (2,407 ) — — — 1,428,760 Loss from operations (660,782 ) 358,545 17,380 1,420 2,407 — — — (281,030 ) Net loss $ (1,034,260 ) $ 358,545 $ 17,380 $ 1,420 $ 2,407 $ 269,265 $ 79,933 $ 743 $ (304,567 ) Weighted shares outstanding, basic and diluted 206,475 206,475 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (5.01 ) $ 1.74 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 1.30 $ 0.39 $ - $ (1.48 )

____________________ (1) Stock-based compensation expense (2) Amortization of intangible assets (3) Impairment of lease-related assets (4) Other (5) Change in fair value of derivative liability (6) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Fiscal Year Ended

July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (24,630 ) $ 38,004 $ (99,810 ) $ 67,543 Purchases of property and equipment (17,536 ) (14,779 ) (58,647 ) (49,058 ) Free cash flow $ (42,166 ) $ 23,225 $ (158,457 ) $ 18,485

