Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on Xiaomi's latest smartphone, the Redmi 11SE, for the India market. Xiaomi is the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and has been partnering with Elliptic Labs since 2016. Xiaomi relies on Elliptic Labs' software to provide proximity detection for smartphones such as the Redmi 11SE, powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset from Elliptic Labs' partner MediaTek. Elliptic Labs announced the contract for this release last year.

"World-leading smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi know that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform consistently delivers 100% software-based innovation," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Our platform allows OEMs to introduce critical features while driving down costs, eliminating supply chain risks, and delivering solutions that maintain user security and privacy. The launch of the Redmi 11SE is yet another triumph in our mission of making devices smarter, greener, and more human friendly."

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen's touch functionality. This keeps the user's ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion to create AI Virtual Smart Sensors that deliver intuitive 3D gesture-, proximity-, presence-, breathing-, and heartbeat -detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

