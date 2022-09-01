Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA-PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, announced today its participation in the following trade shows:

Connect in Pharma (The Future of Packaging, Drug Delivery Contract Manufacturing), September 14-15, 2022, Geneva, Switzerland

(The Future of Packaging, Drug Delivery Contract Manufacturing), September 14-15, 2022, Geneva, Switzerland 2022 PDA (Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference), October 18-19, 2022, in Palm Springs, California (USA)

(Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference), October 18-19, 2022, in Palm Springs, California (USA) PODD (Partnerships Opportunities in Drug Delivery), October 24-25, 2022, Boston, Massachusetts (USA)

(Partnerships Opportunities in Drug Delivery), October 24-25, 2022, Boston, Massachusetts (USA) CPHI Worldwide, November 1-3, 2022, Frankfurt, Germany

Within the framework of these international exhibitions, BIOCORP will present its range of connected smart devices: the latest miniaturized versions of Mallya for injection pens, Injay for pre-filled syringes, as well as new products such as Sween, a reusable needle insertor to assist patients in the self-injection of drugs.

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

