A record year with excellent performance
+21% reported Sales growth (+17% organic)
+25% reported growth in PRO1 (+19% organic)
Press release Paris, 1 September 2022
Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):
SALES
FY22 Sales grew by +17% organically, totalling €10,701m. Reported Sales growth was +21% with favourable foreign exchange impact mostly from USD and CNY appreciation versus EUR.
Sales in all regions grew double digit :
- Americas: +12%, very strong growth in North America and very dynamic growth in LATAM, supported with a strong rebound in Travel Retail
- Asia-RoW: +19%, excellent growth led by India, Turkey, China and Sub-Saharan Africa. Very strong performance in Korea and Japan
- Europe: +19%, excellent growth in Europe, led by Spain, Germany, Poland, UK and with a very strong rebound in Travel Retail.
All spirits categories delivered strong double digit growth:
- Strategic International Brands: +18%, excellent growth across all regions led by Jameson, Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, Absolut and Martell
- Strategic Local Brands: +18%, very strong growth notably led by Seagram's Indian whiskies, Kahlua, Olmeca and Seagram's Gin
- Specialty Brands: +24%, continued very rapid development led by American Whiskies, Gins and Agave brands. Specialty Brands doubling their weight in Sales vs. FY19
- Strategic Wines: -4%, overall soft performance in particular due to New Zealand lower harvest.
Price/mix was +5% on Strategic Brands.
Q4 Sales were €2,295m, +14% organic growth.
FY22 delivered record Sales with market share gains in most markets, while leveraging our wide portfolio and geographical breadth and achieving price increases across all markets, of mid single digit on average. Sales were driven by strong recovery of the On-trade, resilience in the Off-trade and rapid rebound in Travel Retail, albeit passenger traffic still subdued in China.
Dynamism in Must-Win Markets was strong, notably India +26% and Travel Retail +48%, with USA +8% and China +5%. FY22 recorded outstanding performance across Europe, Africa, Central and South America.
RESULTS
FY22 PRO2 grew +19%, to €3,024m (+25% reported) delivering organic operating margin expansion of +52bps:
- Gross margin expanded +12bps as price, mix and fixed cost absorption offset COGS increases
- A&P ratio at c. 16% of Sales, with dynamic allocation between brands, markets and activities
- Structure costs: purposeful increase, notably recruitments to support our digital transformation
- Positive FX impact on PRO of c. +€160m thanks mostly to USD and CNY appreciation versus EUR.
Recurring effective tax rate at 23.2%.
Group share of Net PRO was €2,124m, +32% reported vs. FY21.
Group share of Net Profit was €1,996m, +53% reported, a very strong increase thanks to Profit from Recurring Operations growth, reduced financial expenses and positive FX impact.
CASH FLOW AND DEBT
FY22 recorded a record high cash generation with Recurring Free Cash Flow at €1,926m
The cost of debt averaged 2.3% vs. 2.8% in FY21, thanks to successful bond debt refinancing.
Net debt increased by €1,205m vs. 30 June 2021 to €8,657m mainly explained by M&A cash-out and share buyback of c. €750m executed during the year. Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average FX rates3 stood at 2.4x at 30 June 2022.
Return to shareholders is accelerating with:
- A proposed dividend of €4.12, an increase of +32% vs. FY21
Starting our new fiscal yearwith very healthy trade inventory levels across regions, in a context remaining volatile, we expect for FY23
- Dynamic, broad based Net Sales growth, on a normalizing comparison basis, with a good start to Q1;
- Intense focus on revenue growth management and operational efficiencies in a high inflationary environment;
- A&P ratio at c. 16% of Net Sales, with improved ROI;
- Continuing investments in structure, notably supporting the rapid deployment of the Conviviality Platform;
- Increased Capex at c. 7% of Net Sales and Strategic Inventories to fuel future growth;
- €500m to €750m share buyback, following our financial policy priorities;
- Significant positive currency effect expected for FY234
Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,
"Three words summarize Pernod Ricard's excellent performance in FY22: record, balanced and sustainable.
FY22 was a record year in many respects. Our Sales broke the symbolic milestone of €10 billion with our fastest growth rate in over 30 years, delivering a record €3 billion profit from recurring operations at a record operating margin of 28.3%.
FY22's performance was also very well balanced. Growth was driven by all regions, categories, price points and channels, with a comparable contribution from both mature and emerging markets.
Most importantly, our performance was sustainable thanks to the real progress we've made on delivering our strategic roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place".
There has definitely been a newfound appreciation for conviviality since the Covid outbreak and I would like to take this opportunity to praise our teams whose commitment has never wavered, and who continue to play a key role in facilitating convivial experiences with our brands around the world.
While we are faced with a challenging and volatile environment, I am confident that our unique competitive advantages and the rapid deployment of our digital transformation will enable us to deliver our FY23 to FY25 medium-term financial framework."
All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.
A detailed presentation of FY22 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com
Audit procedures have been carried out on the financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued after examination of the management report and completion of procedures required for the filing of the Universal registration document."
Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures
Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.
Organic growth
Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements, acquisitions and disposals and changes in applicable accounting principles.
Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.
For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.
Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.
This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.
Profit from recurring operations
Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €10,701 million in fiscal year FY22. The Group, which owns 17 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur or Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. The Group's mission is to unlock the magic of human connections by bringing "Good Times from a Good Place", in line with its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap. Pernod Ricard's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,480 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its purposeful and inclusive culture of conviviality, bringing people together in meaningful, sustainable and responsible ways to create value over the long term. Executing its strategic plan, Transform Accelerate, Pernod Ricard now relies on its "Conviviality Platform", a new growth model based on data and artificial intelligence to meet the ever-changing demand of consumers.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.
Appendices
Emerging Markets
|Asia-Rest of World
|Americas
|Europe
|Algeria
|Malaysia
|Argentina
|Albania
|Angola
|Mongolia
|Bolivia
|Armenia
|Cambodia
|Morocco
|Brazil
|Azerbaijan
|Cameroon
|Mozambique
|Caribbean
|Belarus
|China
|Namibia
|Chile
|Bosnia
|Congo
|Nigeria
|Colombia
|Bulgaria
|Egypt
|Persian Gulf
|Costa Rica
|Croatia
|Ethiopia
|Philippines
|Cuba
|Georgia
|Gabon
|Senegal
|Dominican Republic
|Hungary
|Ghana
|South Africa
|Ecuador
|Kazakhstan
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Guatemala
|Kosovo
|Indonesia
|Syria
|Honduras
|Latvia
|Iraq
|Tanzania
|Mexico
|Lithuania
|Ivory Coast
|Thailand
|Panama
|Macedonia
|Jordan
|Tunisia
|Paraguay
|Moldova
|Kenya
|Turkey
|Peru
|Montenegro
|Laos
|Uganda
|Puerto Rico
|Poland
|Lebanon
|Vietnam
|Uruguay
|Romania
|Madagascar
|Zambia
|Venezuela
|Russia
|Serbia
|Ukraine
Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth
|Volumes FY22
|Organic Net Sales
growth FY22
|Volumes
|Price/mix
|(in 9Lcs millions)
|Absolut
12.4
|+19%
|+18%
|+1%
|Chivas Regal
4.6
|+29%
|+27%
|+1%
|Ballantine's
9.1
|+27%
|+20%
|+7%
|Ricard
4.5
|+4%
|+5%
(1)%
|Jameson
10.4
|+24%
|+22%
|+2%
|Havana Club
4.6
|+20%
|+5%
|+15%
|Malibu
4.9
|+7%
|+3%
|+4%
|Beefeater
3.7
|+35%
|+27%
|+8%
|Martell
2.5
|+7%
|+4%
|+3%
|The Glenlivet
1.6
|+21%
|+19%
|+2%
|Royal Salute
0.2
|+38%
|+32%
|+6%
|Mumm
0.7
|+9%
|+3%
|+6%
|Perrier-Jouët
0.3
|+32%
|+16%
|+16%
|Strategic International Brands
59.6
|+18%
|+16%
|+3%
Sales Analysis by Period and Region
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|FY21
|FY22
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
2,627
29.8
3,133
29.3
506
|+19%
319
|+12%
30
|+1%
156
|+6%
|Asia Rest of World
3,640
41.2
4,438
41.5
799
|+22%
674
|+19%
0
|+0%
125
|+3%
|Europe
2,557
29.0
3,130
29.2
573
|+22%
483
|+19%
55
|+2%
35
|+1%
|World
8,824
100.0
10,701
100.0
1,877
|+21%
1,476
|+17%
86
|+1%
316
|+4%
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|Q4 FY21
|Q4 FY22
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
633
33.6
708
30.9
75
|+12%
(17
(3
9
|+1%
83
|+13%
|Asia Rest of World
635
33.7
857
37.4
222
|+35%
189
|+30%
(0
(0
34
|+5%
|Europe
616
32.7
729
31.8
114
|+18%
87
|+14%
18
|+3%
9
|+1%
|World
1,883
100.0
2,295
100.0
411
|+22%
259
|+14%
28
|+1%
125
|+7%
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|H2 FY21
|H2 FY22
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
1,225
31.9
1,495
31.5
271
|+22%
123
|+10%
13
|+1%
134
|+11%
|Asia Rest of World
1,513
39.4
1,914
40.4
401
|+27%
336
|+22%
(0
(0
65
|+4%
|Europe
1,101
28.7
1,333
28.1
231
|+21%
183
|+17%
37
|+3%
12
|+1%
|World
3,839
100.0
4,742
100.0
903
|+24%
642
|+17%
50
|+1%
211
|+6%
Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Summary Consolidated Income Statement
|(€ millions)
|FY21
|FY22
|Change
|Net sales
8,824
10,701
|+21%
|Gross Margin
5,293
6,473
|+22%
|Advertising and promotions spend
(1,393
(1,698
|+22%
|Contribution after A&P spend
3,900
4,775
|+22%
|Structure costs
(1,477
(1,751
|+19%
|Profit from recurring operations
2,423
3,024
|+25%
|Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations
(262
(215
(18
|Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations
(526
(651
|+24%
|Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests
and share of net income from associates
(24
(34
|+44%
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,612
2,124
|+32%
|Profit from Non Recurring Operations
(62
(62
|+0%
|Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations
(109
(45
(59
|Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations
(142
(26
(82
|Non controlling interests (non-recurring)
6
4
(29
|Group share of net profit
1,305
1,996
|+53%
|Non-controlling interests
13
35
|NA
|Net profit
1,318
2,031
|+54%
Profit from Recurring Operations by Region
|World
|(€ millions)
|FY21
|FY22
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net Sales
8,824
100.0
10,701
100.0
1,877
|+21%
1,476
|+17%
86
|+1%
316
|+4%
|Gross margin
5,293
60.0
6,473
60.5
1,180
|+22%
904
|+17%
27
|+1%
249
|+5%
|Advertising promotion spend
(1,393
15.8
(1,698
15.9
(305
|+22%
(239
|+17%
(8
|+1%
(57
|+4%
|Contribution after A&P spend
3,900
44.2
4,775
44.6
876
|+22%
665
|+17%
19
|+0%
192
|+5%
|Profit from recurring operations
2,423
27.5
3,024
28.3
601
|+25%
463
|+19%
(17
(1)%
155
|+6%
|Americas
|(€ millions)
|FY21
|FY22
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net Sales
2,627
100.0
3,133
100.0
506
|+19%
319
|+12%
30
|+1%
156
|+6%
|Gross margin
1,699
64.7
2,059
65.7
360
|+21%
179
|+11%
19
|+1%
162
|+10%
|Advertising promotion spend
(470
17.9
(568
18.1
(98
|+21%
(65
|+14%
(6
|+1%
(28
|+6%
|Contribution after A&P spend
1,229
46.8
1,491
47.6
262
|+21%
114
|+9%
14
|+1%
134
|+11%
|Profit from recurring operations
803
30.6
1,014
32.4
211
|+26%
95
|+12%
5
|+1%
111
|+14%
|Asia Rest of the World
|(€ millions)
|FY21
|FY22
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net Sales
3,640
100.0
4,438
100.0
799
|+22%
674
|+19%
0
|+0%
125
|+3%
|Gross margin
2,060
56.6
2,496
56.2
436
|+21%
383
|+19%
(0
(0)%
53
|+3%
|Advertising promotion spend
(542
14.9
(633
14.3
(91
|+17%
(67
|+12%
(0
|+0%
(24
|+4%
|Contribution after A&P spend
1,518
41.7
1,862
42.0
344
|+23%
316
|+21%
(0
(0)%
29
|+2%
|Profit from recurring operations
996
27.4
1,220
27.5
225
|+23%
213
|+21%
(7
(1)%
19
|+2%
|Europe
|(€ millions)
|FY21
|FY22
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net Sales
2,557
100.0
3,130
100.0
573
|+22%
483
|+19%
55
|+2%
35
|+1%
|Gross margin
1,534
60.0
1,918
61.3
384
|+25%
342
|+22%
7
|+0%
35
|+2%
|Advertising promotion spend
(381
14.9
(496
15.9
(115
|+30%
(107
|+28%
(3
|+1%
(6
|+2%
|Contribution after A&P spend
1,153
45.1
1,422
45.4
269
|+23%
235
|+20%
5
|+0%
29
|+3%
|Profit from recurring operations
624
24.4
790
25.2
166
|+27%
156
|+25%
(15
(2)%
25
|+4%
Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Foreign Exchange Impact
|Forex impact FY22
(€ millions)
|Average rates evolution
|On Net Sales
|On Profit from
Recurring
Operations
|FY21
|FY22
|US dollar
|USD
1.19
1.13
-5.5
145
63
|Russian rouble
|RUB
89.10
84.39
-5.3
12
9
|Turkish Lira
|TRL
9.22
13.83
49.9
(67
(72
|Indian rupee
|INR
87.94
84.93
-3.4
42
14
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
7.90
7.28
-7.8
100
61
|Pound sterling
|GBP
0.89
0.85
-4.4
20
(18
|Mexican peso
|MXN
24.74
22.92
-7.4
7
12
|Other
56
87
|Total
316
155
Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate
|Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD
|Impact on the income statement(1)
|(€ millions)
|Profit from recurring operations
|+15
|Financial result
(1
|Pre-tax profit from recurring operations
|+14
|Impact on the balance sheet
|(€ millions)
|Increase/(decrease) in net debt
|+40
|(1) Full-year effect
Balance Sheet
|Assets
|30/06/2021
|30/06/2022
|(€ millions)
|(Net book value)
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets and goodwill
16,230
17,657
|Tangible assets and other assets
3,963
4,600
|Deferred tax assets
1,623
1,844
|Total non-current assets
21,816
24,100
|Current assets
|Inventories
6,555
7,369
|aged work-in-progress
5,373
5,732
|non-aged work-in-progress
84
91
|other inventories
1,098
1,546
|Receivables (*)
1,126
1,388
|Trade receivables
1,080
1,320
|Other trade receivables
46
68
|Other current assets
413
435
|Other operating current assets
408
430
|Tangible/intangible current assets
6
6
|Tax receivable
141
145
|Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives
2,086
2,559
|Total current assets
10,321
11,896
|Assets held for sale
11
15
|Total assets
32,147
36,012
|(*) after disposals of receivables of:
592
602
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|30/06/2021
|30/06/2022
|(€ millions)
|Group Shareholders' equity
14,829
15,944
|Non-controlling interests
246
309
|of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
13
35
|Total Shareholders' equity
15,075
16,253
|Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities
3,555
3,818
|Bonds non-current
8,787
9,238
|Lease liabilities non current
405
400
|Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments
108
197
|Total non-current liabilities
12,854
13,653
|Current provisions
163
150
|Operating payables
2,337
3,019
|Other operating payables
1,134
1,311
|of which other operating payables
724
799
|of which tangible/intangible current payables
410
513
|Tax payable
282
263
|Bonds current
70
842
|Lease liabilities current
103
107
|Current financial liabilities and derivatives
128
415
|Total current liabilities
4,218
6,107
|Liabilities held for sale
0
0
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
32,147
36,012
Analysis of Working Capital Requirement
|(€ millions)
|June
2020
|June
2021
|June
2022
|FY21 WC change*
|FY22 WC change*
|Aged work in progress
5,084
5,373
5,732
206
287
|Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits
19
9
8
(10
(1
|Payables on wine and ageing spirits
(108
(93
(115
22
(21
|Net aged work in progress
4,995
5,289
5,626
218
265
|Trade receivables before factoring/securitization
1,375
1,672
1,922
309
163
|Advances from customers
(38
(21
(34
17
(9
|Other receivables
343
445
487
64
9
|Other inventories
1,006
1,098
1,546
91
342
|Non-aged work in progress
76
84
91
9
3
|Trade payables and other
(2,364
(2,946
(3,669
(574
(534
|Gross operating working capital
398
331
343
(85
(25
|Factoring/Securitization impact
(513
(592
(602
(79
12
|Net Operating Working Capital
(115
(261
(259
(164
(13
|Net Working Capital
4,879
5,028
5,366
54
252
|* at average rates
79
262
(25
(10
Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|6/30/2021
|6/30/2022
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Bonds
70
8,787
8,857
842
9,238
10,079
|Commercial paper
7
7
180
180
|Other loans and long-term debts
115
108
222
226
179
405
|Other financial liabilities
122
108
229
406
179
585
|Gross Financial debt
192
8,894
9,086
1,248
9,417
10,664
|Fair value hedge derivatives assets
(22
(22
(5
(5
|Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities
9
9
|Fair value hedge derivatives
(22
(22
(5
9
3
|Net investment hedge derivatives assets
(43
(43
|Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities
9
9
|Net investment hedge derivatives
(43
(43
9
9
|FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING
192
8,830
9,022
1,242
9,435
10,677
|Cash and cash equivalents
(2,078
(2,078
(2,527
(2,527
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT
(1,886
8,830
6,944
(1,284
9,435
8,150
|Lease Debt
103
405
508
107
400
507
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT
(1,783
9,235
7,452
(1,177
9,835
8,657
Change in Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|30/06/2021
|30/06/2022
|Operating profit
2361
2962
|Depreciation and amortisation
367
381
|Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets
78
10
|Net change in provisions
(80)
7
|Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets
1
(2)
|Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets
(16)
(5)
|Share-based payments
28
40
|Self-financing capacity before interest and tax
2,738
3,392
|Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements
(54)
(252)
|Net interest and tax payments
(686)
(846)
|Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others
(370)
(481)
|Free Cash Flow
1,628
1,813
|of which recurring Free Cash Flow
1,745
1,926
|Net acquitions of financial assets and activities and others
(116)
(723)
|Dividends paid
(704)
(826)
|(Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others
(20)
(813)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments)
788
(549)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
265
(562)
|Non cash impact on lease liabilities
(81)
(95)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts)
972
(1,205)
|Initial net debt
(8,424)
(7,452)
|Final net debt
(7,452)
(8,657)
Bond details
|Currency
|Par value
|Coupon
|Issue date
|Maturity date
|EUR
|€ 1,500 m o/w:
|10/24/2019
|€ 500 m
0.000
|10/24/2023
|€ 500 m
0.500
|10/24/2027
|€ 500 m
0.875
|10/24/2031
|€ 650 m
2.13
|9/29/2014
|9/27/2024
|€ 1,500 m o/w:
|4/1/2020
|€ 750 m
1.125
|4/7/2025
|€ 750 m
1.750
|4/8/2030
|€ 500 m o/w:
|4/27/2020
|€ 250 m
1.125
|4/7/2025
|€ 250 m
1.750
|4/8/2030
|€ 600 m
1.500
|5/17/2016
|5/18/2026
|€ 750 m
1.375
|4/7/2022
|4/7/2029
|€ 500 m
0.125
|10/4/2021
|10/4/2029
|USD
|$ 1,650 m o/w:
|1/12/2012
|$ 800 m
4.250
|7/15/2022
|$ 850 m
5.500
|1/15/2042
|$ 600 m
3.250
|6/8/2016
|6/8/2026
|$ 2,000 m o/w:
|$ 600 m
1.250
|10/1/2020
|4/1/2028
|$ 900 m
1.625
|4/1/2031
|$ 500 m
2.750
|10/1/2050
Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution
|Closing rate
|Average rate(1)
|EUR/USD rate Jun FY21 -> Jun FY22
|1.19 -> 1.04
|1.19 -> 1.13
|Ratio at 30/06/2021
2.6
2.6
|EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impacts
(0.4
(0.4
|Group structure and forex impacts
0.3
0.2
|Ratio at 30/06/2022
2.5
2.4
|(1) Last-twelve-month rate
Diluted EPS calculation
|(x 1,000)
|FY21
|FY22
|Number of shares in issue at end of period
261876.56
257947.355
|Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)
262,143
261,190
|Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)
(1,347)
(2,158)
|Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares
718
688
|Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
261,514
259,719
|(€ millions and €/share)
|FY21
|FY22
|reported
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,612
2,124
31.8
|Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations
6.16
8.18
32.7
Available in the media section of Pernod Ricard's website
1 Profit from Recurring Operations
2 Profit from Recurring Operations
3 Based on average EUR/USD rate: 1.13
4 Assuming USD/EUR at 1.00 (spot rate as at 22 Aug)
