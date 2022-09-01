A record year with excellent performance

+21% reported Sales growth (+17% organic)

+25% reported growth in PRO1 (+19% organic)

Press release Paris, 1 September 2022

Pernod Ricard

SALES

FY22 Sales grew by +17% organically, totalling €10,701m. Reported Sales growth was +21% with favourable foreign exchange impact mostly from USD and CNY appreciation versus EUR.

Sales in all regions grew double digit :

Americas: +12%, very strong growth in North America and very dynamic growth in LATAM, supported with a strong rebound in Travel Retail

very strong growth in North America and very dynamic growth in LATAM, supported with a strong rebound in Travel Retail Asia-RoW: +19%, excellent growth led by India, Turkey, China and Sub-Saharan Africa. Very strong performance in Korea and Japan

excellent growth led by India, Turkey, China and Sub-Saharan Africa. Very strong performance in Korea and Japan Europe: +19%, excellent growth in Europe, led by Spain, Germany, Poland, UK and with a very strong rebound in Travel Retail.

All spirits categories delivered strong double digit growth:

Strategic International Brands: +18%, excellent growth across all regions led by Jameson, Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, Absolut and Martell

excellent growth across all regions led by Jameson, Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, Absolut and Martell Strategic Local Brands: +18%, very strong growth notably led by Seagram's Indian whiskies, Kahlua, Olmeca and Seagram's Gin

very strong growth notably led by Seagram's Indian whiskies, Kahlua, Olmeca and Seagram's Gin Specialty Brands: +24%, continued very rapid development led by American Whiskies, Gins and Agave brands. Specialty Brands doubling their weight in Sales vs. FY19

continued very rapid development led by American Whiskies, Gins and Agave brands. Specialty Brands doubling their weight in Sales vs. FY19 Strategic Wines: -4%, overall soft performance in particular due to New Zealand lower harvest.

Price/mix was +5% on Strategic Brands.

Q4 Sales were €2,295m, +14% organic growth.

FY22 delivered record Sales with market share gains in most markets, while leveraging our wide portfolio and geographical breadth and achieving price increases across all markets, of mid single digit on average. Sales were driven by strong recovery of the On-trade, resilience in the Off-trade and rapid rebound in Travel Retail, albeit passenger traffic still subdued in China.

Dynamism in Must-Win Markets was strong, notably India +26% and Travel Retail +48%, with USA +8% and China +5%. FY22 recorded outstanding performance across Europe, Africa, Central and South America.

RESULTS

FY22 PRO2 grew +19%, to €3,024m (+25% reported) delivering organic operating margin expansion of +52bps:

Gross margin expanded +12bps as price, mix and fixed cost absorption offset COGS increases

as price, mix and fixed cost absorption offset COGS increases A&P ratio at c. 16% of Sales, with dynamic allocation between brands, markets and activities

with dynamic allocation between brands, markets and activities Structure costs: purposeful increase, notably recruitments to support our digital transformation

purposeful increase, notably recruitments to support our digital transformation Positive FX impact on PRO of c. +€160m thanks mostly to USD and CNY appreciation versus EUR.

Recurring effective tax rate at 23.2%.

Group share of Net PRO was €2,124m, +32% reported vs. FY21.

Group share of Net Profit was €1,996m, +53% reported, a very strong increase thanks to Profit from Recurring Operations growth, reduced financial expenses and positive FX impact.

CASH FLOW AND DEBT

FY22 recorded a record high cash generation with Recurring Free Cash Flow at €1,926m

The cost of debt averaged 2.3% vs. 2.8% in FY21, thanks to successful bond debt refinancing.

Net debt increased by €1,205m vs. 30 June 2021 to €8,657m mainly explained by M&A cash-out and share buyback of c. €750m executed during the year. Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average FX rates3 stood at 2.4x at 30 June 2022.

Return to shareholders is accelerating with:

A proposed dividend of €4.12, an increase of +32% vs. FY21

Starting our new fiscal yearwith very healthy trade inventory levels across regions, in a context remaining volatile, we expect for FY23

Dynamic, broad based Net Sales growth , on a normalizing comparison basis, with a good start to Q1;

, on a normalizing comparison basis, with a good start to Q1; Intense focus on revenue growth management and operational efficiencies in a high inflationary environment;

in a high inflationary environment; A&P ratio at c. 16% of Net Sales , with improved ROI;

, with improved ROI; Continuing investments in structure, notably supporting the rapid deployment of the Conviviality Platform;

notably supporting the rapid deployment of the Conviviality Platform; Increased Capex at c. 7% of Net Sales and Strategic Inventories to fuel future growth;

at c. 7% of Net Sales and Strategic Inventories to fuel future growth; €500m to €750m share buyback , following our financial policy priorities;

, following our financial policy priorities; Significant positive currency effect expected for FY234

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

"Three words summarize Pernod Ricard's excellent performance in FY22: record, balanced and sustainable.

FY22 was a record year in many respects. Our Sales broke the symbolic milestone of €10 billion with our fastest growth rate in over 30 years, delivering a record €3 billion profit from recurring operations at a record operating margin of 28.3%.

FY22's performance was also very well balanced. Growth was driven by all regions, categories, price points and channels, with a comparable contribution from both mature and emerging markets.

Most importantly, our performance was sustainable thanks to the real progress we've made on delivering our strategic roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place".

There has definitely been a newfound appreciation for conviviality since the Covid outbreak and I would like to take this opportunity to praise our teams whose commitment has never wavered, and who continue to play a key role in facilitating convivial experiences with our brands around the world.

While we are faced with a challenging and volatile environment, I am confident that our unique competitive advantages and the rapid deployment of our digital transformation will enable us to deliver our FY23 to FY25 medium-term financial framework."

All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

Audit procedures have been carried out on the financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued after examination of the management report and completion of procedures required for the filing of the Universal registration document."

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements, acquisitions and disposals and changes in applicable accounting principles.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World Americas Europe Algeria Malaysia Argentina Albania Angola Mongolia Bolivia Armenia Cambodia Morocco Brazil Azerbaijan Cameroon Mozambique Caribbean Belarus China Namibia Chile Bosnia Congo Nigeria Colombia Bulgaria Egypt Persian Gulf Costa Rica Croatia Ethiopia Philippines Cuba Georgia Gabon Senegal Dominican Republic Hungary Ghana South Africa Ecuador Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Guatemala Kosovo Indonesia Syria Honduras Latvia Iraq Tanzania Mexico Lithuania Ivory Coast Thailand Panama Macedonia Jordan Tunisia Paraguay Moldova Kenya Turkey Peru Montenegro Laos Uganda Puerto Rico Poland Lebanon Vietnam Uruguay Romania Madagascar Zambia Venezuela Russia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes FY22 Organic Net Sales

growth FY22 Volumes Price/mix (in 9Lcs millions) Absolut 12.4 +19% +18% +1% Chivas Regal 4.6 +29% +27% +1% Ballantine's 9.1 +27% +20% +7% Ricard 4.5 +4% +5% (1)% Jameson 10.4 +24% +22% +2% Havana Club 4.6 +20% +5% +15% Malibu 4.9 +7% +3% +4% Beefeater 3.7 +35% +27% +8% Martell 2.5 +7% +4% +3% The Glenlivet 1.6 +21% +19% +2% Royal Salute 0.2 +38% +32% +6% Mumm 0.7 +9% +3% +6% Perrier-Jouët 0.3 +32% +16% +16% Strategic International Brands 59.6 +18% +16% +3%

Sales Analysis by Period and Region

Net Sales

(€ millions) FY21 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 2,627 29.8 3,133 29.3 506 +19% 319 +12% 30 +1% 156 +6% Asia Rest of World 3,640 41.2 4,438 41.5 799 +22% 674 +19% 0 +0% 125 +3% Europe 2,557 29.0 3,130 29.2 573 +22% 483 +19% 55 +2% 35 +1% World 8,824 100.0 10,701 100.0 1,877 +21% 1,476 +17% 86 +1% 316 +4% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q4 FY21 Q4 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 633 33.6 708 30.9 75 +12% (17 (3 9 +1% 83 +13% Asia Rest of World 635 33.7 857 37.4 222 +35% 189 +30% (0 (0 34 +5% Europe 616 32.7 729 31.8 114 +18% 87 +14% 18 +3% 9 +1% World 1,883 100.0 2,295 100.0 411 +22% 259 +14% 28 +1% 125 +7% Net Sales

(€ millions) H2 FY21 H2 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,225 31.9 1,495 31.5 271 +22% 123 +10% 13 +1% 134 +11% Asia Rest of World 1,513 39.4 1,914 40.4 401 +27% 336 +22% (0 (0 65 +4% Europe 1,101 28.7 1,333 28.1 231 +21% 183 +17% 37 +3% 12 +1% World 3,839 100.0 4,742 100.0 903 +24% 642 +17% 50 +1% 211 +6%

Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) FY21 FY22 Change Net sales 8,824 10,701 +21% Gross Margin 5,293 6,473 +22% Advertising and promotions spend (1,393 (1,698 +22% Contribution after A&P spend 3,900 4,775 +22% Structure costs (1,477 (1,751 +19% Profit from recurring operations 2,423 3,024 +25% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (262 (215 (18 Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (526 (651 +24% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests

and share of net income from associates (24 (34 +44% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,612 2,124 +32% Profit from Non Recurring Operations (62 (62 +0% Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations (109 (45 (59 Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations (142 (26 (82 Non controlling interests (non-recurring) 6 4 (29 Group share of net profit 1,305 1,996 +53% Non-controlling interests 13 35 NA Net profit 1,318 2,031 +54%

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

World (€ millions) FY21 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net Sales 8,824 100.0 10,701 100.0 1,877 +21% 1,476 +17% 86 +1% 316 +4% Gross margin 5,293 60.0 6,473 60.5 1,180 +22% 904 +17% 27 +1% 249 +5% Advertising promotion spend (1,393 15.8 (1,698 15.9 (305 +22% (239 +17% (8 +1% (57 +4% Contribution after A&P spend 3,900 44.2 4,775 44.6 876 +22% 665 +17% 19 +0% 192 +5% Profit from recurring operations 2,423 27.5 3,024 28.3 601 +25% 463 +19% (17 (1)% 155 +6% Americas (€ millions) FY21 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net Sales 2,627 100.0 3,133 100.0 506 +19% 319 +12% 30 +1% 156 +6% Gross margin 1,699 64.7 2,059 65.7 360 +21% 179 +11% 19 +1% 162 +10% Advertising promotion spend (470 17.9 (568 18.1 (98 +21% (65 +14% (6 +1% (28 +6% Contribution after A&P spend 1,229 46.8 1,491 47.6 262 +21% 114 +9% 14 +1% 134 +11% Profit from recurring operations 803 30.6 1,014 32.4 211 +26% 95 +12% 5 +1% 111 +14% Asia Rest of the World (€ millions) FY21 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net Sales 3,640 100.0 4,438 100.0 799 +22% 674 +19% 0 +0% 125 +3% Gross margin 2,060 56.6 2,496 56.2 436 +21% 383 +19% (0 (0)% 53 +3% Advertising promotion spend (542 14.9 (633 14.3 (91 +17% (67 +12% (0 +0% (24 +4% Contribution after A&P spend 1,518 41.7 1,862 42.0 344 +23% 316 +21% (0 (0)% 29 +2% Profit from recurring operations 996 27.4 1,220 27.5 225 +23% 213 +21% (7 (1)% 19 +2% Europe (€ millions) FY21 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net Sales 2,557 100.0 3,130 100.0 573 +22% 483 +19% 55 +2% 35 +1% Gross margin 1,534 60.0 1,918 61.3 384 +25% 342 +22% 7 +0% 35 +2% Advertising promotion spend (381 14.9 (496 15.9 (115 +30% (107 +28% (3 +1% (6 +2% Contribution after A&P spend 1,153 45.1 1,422 45.4 269 +23% 235 +20% 5 +0% 29 +3% Profit from recurring operations 624 24.4 790 25.2 166 +27% 156 +25% (15 (2)% 25 +4%

Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact FY22

(€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from

Recurring

Operations FY21 FY22 US dollar USD 1.19 1.13 -5.5 145 63 Russian rouble RUB 89.10 84.39 -5.3 12 9 Turkish Lira TRL 9.22 13.83 49.9 (67 (72 Indian rupee INR 87.94 84.93 -3.4 42 14 Chinese yuan CNY 7.90 7.28 -7.8 100 61 Pound sterling GBP 0.89 0.85 -4.4 20 (18 Mexican peso MXN 24.74 22.92 -7.4 7 12 Other 56 87 Total 316 155

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD Impact on the income statement(1) (€ millions) Profit from recurring operations +15 Financial result (1 Pre-tax profit from recurring operations +14 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in net debt +40 (1) Full-year effect

Balance Sheet

Assets 30/06/2021 30/06/2022 (€ millions) (Net book value) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 16,230 17,657 Tangible assets and other assets 3,963 4,600 Deferred tax assets 1,623 1,844 Total non-current assets 21,816 24,100 Current assets Inventories 6,555 7,369 aged work-in-progress 5,373 5,732 non-aged work-in-progress 84 91 other inventories 1,098 1,546 Receivables (*) 1,126 1,388 Trade receivables 1,080 1,320 Other trade receivables 46 68 Other current assets 413 435 Other operating current assets 408 430 Tangible/intangible current assets 6 6 Tax receivable 141 145 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 2,086 2,559 Total current assets 10,321 11,896 Assets held for sale 11 15 Total assets 32,147 36,012 (*) after disposals of receivables of: 592 602 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30/06/2021 30/06/2022 (€ millions) Group Shareholders' equity 14,829 15,944 Non-controlling interests 246 309 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 13 35 Total Shareholders' equity 15,075 16,253 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 3,555 3,818 Bonds non-current 8,787 9,238 Lease liabilities non current 405 400 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 108 197 Total non-current liabilities 12,854 13,653 Current provisions 163 150 Operating payables 2,337 3,019 Other operating payables 1,134 1,311 of which other operating payables 724 799 of which tangible/intangible current payables 410 513 Tax payable 282 263 Bonds current 70 842 Lease liabilities current 103 107 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 128 415 Total current liabilities 4,218 6,107 Liabilities held for sale 0 0 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 32,147 36,012

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June

2020 June

2021 June

2022 FY21 WC change* FY22 WC change* Aged work in progress 5,084 5,373 5,732 206 287 Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 19 9 8 (10 (1 Payables on wine and ageing spirits (108 (93 (115 22 (21 Net aged work in progress 4,995 5,289 5,626 218 265 Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,375 1,672 1,922 309 163 Advances from customers (38 (21 (34 17 (9 Other receivables 343 445 487 64 9 Other inventories 1,006 1,098 1,546 91 342 Non-aged work in progress 76 84 91 9 3 Trade payables and other (2,364 (2,946 (3,669 (574 (534 Gross operating working capital 398 331 343 (85 (25 Factoring/Securitization impact (513 (592 (602 (79 12 Net Operating Working Capital (115 (261 (259 (164 (13 Net Working Capital 4,879 5,028 5,366 54 252 * at average rates 79 262 (25 (10

Net Debt

(€ millions) 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 70 8,787 8,857 842 9,238 10,079 Commercial paper 7 7 180 180 Other loans and long-term debts 115 108 222 226 179 405 Other financial liabilities 122 108 229 406 179 585 Gross Financial debt 192 8,894 9,086 1,248 9,417 10,664 Fair value hedge derivatives assets (22 (22 (5 (5 Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities 9 9 Fair value hedge derivatives (22 (22 (5 9 3 Net investment hedge derivatives assets (43 (43 Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities 9 9 Net investment hedge derivatives (43 (43 9 9 FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING 192 8,830 9,022 1,242 9,435 10,677 Cash and cash equivalents (2,078 (2,078 (2,527 (2,527 NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT (1,886 8,830 6,944 (1,284 9,435 8,150 Lease Debt 103 405 508 107 400 507 NET FINANCIAL DEBT (1,783 9,235 7,452 (1,177 9,835 8,657

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2021 30/06/2022 Operating profit 2361 2962 Depreciation and amortisation 367 381 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 78 10 Net change in provisions (80) 7 Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets 1 (2) Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets (16) (5) Share-based payments 28 40 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax 2,738 3,392 Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements (54) (252) Net interest and tax payments (686) (846) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (370) (481) Free Cash Flow 1,628 1,813 of which recurring Free Cash Flow 1,745 1,926 Net acquitions of financial assets and activities and others (116) (723) Dividends paid (704) (826) (Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others (20) (813) Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments) 788 (549) Foreign currency translation adjustment 265 (562) Non cash impact on lease liabilities (81) (95) Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts) 972 (1,205) Initial net debt (8,424) (7,452) Final net debt (7,452) (8,657)

Bond details

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date EUR € 1,500 m o/w: 10/24/2019 € 500 m 0.000 10/24/2023 € 500 m 0.500 10/24/2027 € 500 m 0.875 10/24/2031 € 650 m 2.13 9/29/2014 9/27/2024 € 1,500 m o/w: 4/1/2020 € 750 m 1.125 4/7/2025 € 750 m 1.750 4/8/2030 € 500 m o/w: 4/27/2020 € 250 m 1.125 4/7/2025 € 250 m 1.750 4/8/2030 € 600 m 1.500 5/17/2016 5/18/2026 € 750 m 1.375 4/7/2022 4/7/2029 € 500 m 0.125 10/4/2021 10/4/2029 USD $ 1,650 m o/w: 1/12/2012 $ 800 m 4.250 7/15/2022 $ 850 m 5.500 1/15/2042 $ 600 m 3.250 6/8/2016 6/8/2026 $ 2,000 m o/w: $ 600 m 1.250 10/1/2020 4/1/2028 $ 900 m 1.625 4/1/2031 $ 500 m 2.750 10/1/2050

Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution

Closing rate Average rate(1) EUR/USD rate Jun FY21 -> Jun FY22 1.19 -> 1.04 1.19 -> 1.13 Ratio at 30/06/2021 2.6 2.6 EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impacts (0.4 (0.4 Group structure and forex impacts 0.3 0.2 Ratio at 30/06/2022 2.5 2.4 (1) Last-twelve-month rate

Diluted EPS calculation

(x 1,000) FY21 FY22 Number of shares in issue at end of period 261876.56 257947.355 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 262,143 261,190 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) (1,347) (2,158) Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 718 688 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 261,514 259,719

(€ millions and €/share) FY21 FY22 reported Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,612 2,124 31.8 Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 6.16 8.18 32.7

Available in the media section of Pernod Ricard's website

1 Profit from Recurring Operations

2 Profit from Recurring Operations

3 Based on average EUR/USD rate: 1.13

4 Assuming USD/EUR at 1.00 (spot rate as at 22 Aug)

