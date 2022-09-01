Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
15/08/2022
FR0010309096
15
29,80
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
16/08/2022
FR0010309096
21
29,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
17/08/2022
FR0010309096
25
28,41
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
18/08/2022
FR0010309096
30
28,20
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
91
28,75
|Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/08/2022 09:05:15
FR0010309096
29,80
EUR
15
XPAR
00318104315EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
16/08/2022 12:51:55
FR0010309096
29,20
EUR
21
XPAR
00318229917EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/08/2022 09:07:21
FR0010309096
28,40
EUR
24
XPAR
00318292923EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/08/2022 10:01:19
FR0010309096
28,60
EUR
1
XPAR
00318302377EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
18/08/2022 12:25:50
FR0010309096
28,20
EUR
5
XPAR
00318442366EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
18/08/2022 12:25:50
FR0010309096
28,20
EUR
25
XPAR
00318442367EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
