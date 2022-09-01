Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in September

Anzeige
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
WKN: A1W59F ISIN: SE0005003654 
Frankfurt
01.09.22
08:05 Uhr
0,181 Euro
-0,005
-2,80 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.09.2022
Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in September

Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving survival outcomes for cancer patients with tumor recurrence through cell-based immunotherapies, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:


LSX Nordic Congress 2022

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 6-7, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present on September 6th, 2022, at 3:30 pm CET as part of the "Investable-Showcase" track.

https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-nordic-congress


Pareto Securities' 13th Annual Healthcare Conference

Stockholm, Sweden, September 7-8, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present on September 8th, 2022, at 2:30 pm CET.

https://paretosec.com/updates/events-and-conferences/


Sachs 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Basel, Switzerland, September 21-22, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate in the "Immuno-Oncology BD & Partnering" panel discussion on Wednesday, 21st of September.

https://www.sachsforum.com/22bef-about.html


HollandBIO and Oncode Institute's"Next Frontiers in Cancer Vaccines"Event

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 28, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present at 3:10 pm CET.

https://www.hollandbio.nl/event/biotech-wednesday-next-frontiers-in-cancer-vaccines-2/



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-362-1200

E-mail: julie.seidel@sternir.com


MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT MENDUS AB

Attachment

  • 220901_Mendus_Conferences_Sep_2022_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/25aa350a-e69e-4542-9b3f-df94f7a26bb2)

