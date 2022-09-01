Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in September

Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving survival outcomes for cancer patients with tumor recurrence through cell-based immunotherapies, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:
LSX Nordic Congress 2022
Copenhagen, Denmark, September 6-7, 2022
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present on September 6th, 2022, at 3:30 pm CET as part of the "Investable-Showcase" track.
https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-nordic-congress
Pareto Securities' 13th Annual Healthcare Conference
Stockholm, Sweden, September 7-8, 2022
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present on September 8th, 2022, at 2:30 pm CET.
https://paretosec.com/updates/events-and-conferences/
Sachs 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum
Basel, Switzerland, September 21-22, 2022
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate in the "Immuno-Oncology BD & Partnering" panel discussion on Wednesday, 21st of September.
https://www.sachsforum.com/22bef-about.html
HollandBIO and Oncode Institute's"Next Frontiers in Cancer Vaccines"Event
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 28, 2022
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present at 3:10 pm CET.
https://www.hollandbio.nl/event/biotech-wednesday-next-frontiers-in-cancer-vaccines-2/
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@mendus.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 212-362-1200
E-mail: julie.seidel@sternir.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj
Valency Communications
Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951
E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu
ABOUT MENDUS AB
Attachment
- 220901_Mendus_Conferences_Sep_2022_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/25aa350a-e69e-4542-9b3f-df94f7a26bb2)