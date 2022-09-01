Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in September

Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving survival outcomes for cancer patients with tumor recurrence through cell-based immunotherapies, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:







LSX Nordic Congress 2022

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 6-7, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present on September 6th, 2022, at 3:30 pm CET as part of the "Investable-Showcase" track.

https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-nordic-congress





Pareto Securities' 13th Annual Healthcare Conference

Stockholm, Sweden, September 7-8, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present on September 8th, 2022, at 2:30 pm CET.

https://paretosec.com/updates/events-and-conferences/





Sachs 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Basel, Switzerland, September 21-22, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate in the "Immuno-Oncology BD & Partnering" panel discussion on Wednesday, 21st of September.

https://www.sachsforum.com/22bef-about.html





HollandBIO and Oncode Institute's"Next Frontiers in Cancer Vaccines"Event

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 28, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present at 3:10 pm CET.

https://www.hollandbio.nl/event/biotech-wednesday-next-frontiers-in-cancer-vaccines-2/









