Calibre Scientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Acquires Achrom, a Distributor of Chromatography Consumables and Equipment in Benelux

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Achrom (the "Company"), a Belgium-based distributor of chromatography consumables, equipment, and accessories. Achrom is Calibre Scientific's first acquisition in the Benelux region and further enhances Calibre Scientific's growing Pan-European presence.



Founded in 1991, Achrom serves customers in the pharmaceutical, chemistry, environmental, academic, private lab, and clinical & hospital lab space. Achrom offers a broad, innovative product portfolio that includes liquid chromatography columns, gas chromatography columns, vials, seals, caps, valves, tubing, and analytical gas generators, among other offerings. The Company provides differentiated technical support and customer service to suppliers and customers alike, possessing extensive knowledge and technical know-how in the field of chromatography.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific adds another distinguished company to the platform, bolsters its European coverage, and further enhances its growing chromatography product portfolio. "We are pleased to add Achrom to the Calibre Scientific family," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. "Achrom has supplied the Benelux market for over 30 years, built up a strong reputation with long-standing clients, and entrenched itself in the supply chain ecosystem of both suppliers and customers. We look forward to further expanding Achrom's product offering to enhance the value proposition the Company currently brings to the Benelux region."

"I'm very excited about the next chapter in Achrom's evolution, now as part of Calibre Scientific," said Nina Van Bockstal, Managing Director of Achrom. "Over the years, we've developed extensive expertise in the Benelux chromatography market, and Calibre Scientific's expansive chromatography portfolio is the perfect fit to help take Achrom to the next level."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

