Triall (986799): Triall to Advance Blockchain Technology in Clinical Trial Data and Study Management With Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic will onboard Triall's blockchain-integrated eClinical platform to embed verifiable data integrity into a multi-center pulmonary arterial hypertension trial that includes 10 research sites and 500+ patients across the United States.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triall, a blockchain-integrated eClinical platform provider, has collaborated with researchers at Mayo Clinic to advance clinical trial design and management of study data. This collaboration takes an important next step towards leading a global transformation towards decentralized clinical research.

Triall's eClinical platform will support a 2-year multi-center pulmonary arterial hypertension trial that includes 10 research sites* and 500+ patients across the United States, starting in September of this year. The eClinical solutions of Triall will support all core trial activities, including data capture, document management, study monitoring, and eConsent.

The collaboration takes a unique angle by demonstrating how Triall's Verifiable Proof API can be applied to build immutable blockchain-registered audit trails as a new best practice for bolstering clinical data integrity 'end-to-end'-from study start-up to study close-out and post-study activities. With more data being collected from an increasing number and variety of systems and devices, assuring data integrity is a growing concern for clinical trial stakeholders, and a major barrier to reliable and efficient medical research in the digital age.

The audit trail will offer a system-independent interface for investigators, monitors, IRBs, regulators, and other trial stakeholders to rapidly evaluate the existence and integrity of trial-related documents and data, and their chronology in the study process. This endeavor provides a platform for further potential collaboration between Mayo Clinic and Triall towards a proof-based environment for decentralized clinical research, while reinforcing their mutual positions as thought leaders in clinical trial innovation.

"We are very excited to further our collaboration with Mayo Clinic and the team of Dr. Chris McLeod. It is wonderful to work with some of the thought leaders within Mayo Clinic and we are confident our collaboration will pave the way towards further innovation and enhanced quality in clinical development, utilizing the strengths of blockchain technology where these truly add value.' - Hadil Es-Sbai, Co-founder and CEO at Triall

About Triall

Triall offers a modular and fully-integrated suite of eClinical solutions for all core study functions, including EDC, ePRO/eCOA, eSource, eConsent, eTMF, CTMS, RTSM, Wearable integration, and more. Moreover, Triall applies blockchain to generate verifiable proof of the integrity of clinical trial data and leverages Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) technologies to provide patients and research professionals with more ownership and control over their data, documents, and processes.

For inquiries, reach out to contact@triall.io

Visit the Triall website: https://www.triall.io

*List of participating research sites:

Advent Health

Aspirus Aurora Heart & Vascular

Brigham & Women's Hospital

Harbor UCLA

Mayo Clinic

MyCardiologist

National Jewish Health

Southeastern Cardiology

Weill Cornell Medical Center

Wellstar Health System

