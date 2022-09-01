Observation status applied to PRFoods securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-09-01 09:06 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on September 1, 2022 to apply observation status to AS PRFoods securities (PRF1T, ISIN kood: EE3100101031, PRFB062525A, ISIN kood: EE3300001577 ) based on the section 3.5.4.4.of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations. Observation status will be applied because PRFoods has not published its 12-months' interim report for 2021/2022 within 2 months from the end of the reporting period in accordance with the Rules. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.