Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Bitica Coin (BDCC) on September 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BDCC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 1, 2022.





BDCC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/135643_d4d319e04427bbd7_001full.jpg

As a next generation smart contract and decentralized application platform, Bitica revolutionizes the crypto space by offering a variety of features, providing innovative tools and solutions to spread the reach of digital currencies, and integrating them into today's industries and people's daily lives. Its native coin Bitica Coin (BDCC) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Bitica Project

Bitica is a next generation smart contract and decentralized application platform that has developed its own public chain called The Bitica Block Chain, which is specially designed as a blockchain infrastructure for a wide range of highly advanced applications.

By inheriting the advantages of the traditional blockchain technology, such as decentralization, open source, tamper-proof and anonymous, the Bitica Block Chain aims to solve the current challenges faced by the advanced technologies, making them easily accessible to anyone. It uses state-of-the-art technologies to allow larger data set and different programming languages, and has gained a strong competitive advantage by having reached strategic partnerships with multiple application teams to kick start the ecosystem among data supplier, application developers, platform resource providers and consumers.

The native blockchain technology developed by Bitica team allows the creation of a whole ecosystem of community dedicated, automated, fully integrated and independent products and services, including Block Beats Exchange, an easy and simple, yet highly professional centralized trading platform for beginners and advanced users on a global scale; Bitica Swap, a protocol to facilitate a true peer-to-peer ecosystem for trading tokens on the Bitica Block Chain; Bitica Pay, a payment system which aids in the settlement of payments for online stores and local businesses that are able to accept multiple cryptocurrencies; Bitica Crypto Bank, a fully licensed bank offering bank accounts and payment options to BDCC Coin clients; Bitica Staking Pool; Bitica Real Estate Utilities Project; Bitica Crypto ATM Machine; and many more.

The vision of Bitica is to provide digital currencies with accessibility and usability all over World. Eventually, it intends to expand to worldwide by creating a vast crypto-network with a variety of innovative and secure products to enable individuals to buy, sell and spend their cryptocurrencies.

About BDCC Coin

Bitica Coin (BDCC), created in 2018, is based on Bitica Block Chain Smart Technology which is owned by Block Beats Company registered in Dubai. Since then, numerous cryptocurrencies & tokens have been created. These are frequently called bit coins, as a blend of BDCC coin alternative.

BDCC and its derivatives use decentralized control as opposed to centralized electronic money/central banking systems. The decentralized control is related to the use of bitcoin's blockchain transaction database in the role of a distributed. Bitica believes in financial freedom and economic independence, which is possible through BDCC coin.

The total supply of BDCC is 18 million (i.e. 18,000,000) coins, of which 34.94% is allocated to founders, 35.5% is provided for sale, 16% is allocated to partners, 8.06% is provided for ICO, and the rest 5.5% will be used for legal purposes.

The BDCC coin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 1, 2022, investors who are interested in the Bitica investment can easily buy and sell BDCC coin on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about BDCC Coin:

Official Website: https://thebitica.com/

Explorer: https://explorer.biticascan.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebitica

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135643