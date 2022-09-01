Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Donnerstag! – Massiver Impact erwartet! Unglaublich stark: Marktführerschaft fix?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
31.08.22
20:09 Uhr
1,371 Euro
-0,007
-0,51 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3521,37011:07
1,3491,36511:07
Dow Jones News
01.09.2022 | 09:52
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 01-Sep-2022 / 08:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 September 2022 

Name of applicant:                                Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                  The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Share 
                                         Plan 2014 
Period of return:                       From:       1 March 2022  To: 31 August 2022 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:      Nil 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date 1,272,715 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):            each - issued 3 March 2022 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see  1,272,715 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
LR3.5.7G):                                    each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:    Nil 
Name of applicant:                                 Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                  The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 
                                          2014 
Period of return:                        From:       1 March 2022  To: 31 August 2022 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:       Nil 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date  65,895 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):             each - issued 3 March 2022 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see   65,895 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
LR3.5.7G):                                     each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:     Nil 
Name of contact:       Alison Broughton 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 207 811 4900

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  185257 
EQS News ID:  1432879 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

PETROFAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.