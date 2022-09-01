DJ Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 01-Sep-2022 / 08:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 September 2022

Name of applicant: Petrofac Limited Name of scheme: The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Share Plan 2014 Period of return: From: 1 March 2022 To: 31 August 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Nil Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date 1,272,715 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): each - issued 3 March 2022 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 1,272,715 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 LR3.5.7G): each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Nil Name of applicant: Petrofac Limited Name of scheme: The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 2014 Period of return: From: 1 March 2022 To: 31 August 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Nil Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date 65,895 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): each - issued 3 March 2022 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 65,895 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 LR3.5.7G): each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Nil Name of contact: Alison Broughton Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 207 811 4900

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: BLR TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 185257 EQS News ID: 1432879 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)