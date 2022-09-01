Deputy Marshall of Polish Senate Promotes American Enlightenment Values

This month a new book by novelist Romuald Roman entitled Benjamin Franklin Radzi Jak Zyc [Benjamin Franklin Advises How to Live], was released by Philadelphia publisher Chestnut Hill Pressfor distribution in Poland.

"Franklin was a politician whose civic actions benefitted every fellow citizen of every belief, creed, or political opinion," Michal Kaminski writes in a publishing note to this Polish-language compendium of Franklin's thought by Romuald Roman.

Kaminski cites Franklin's adage "honest work pays off, and austerity is not something to be ashamed of" and points out that "he did not push himself into politics, but found time to listen to the rationale of the political parties, even the Iroquois forming their democracy in the long houses on the Ohio River."

Two and a half centuries ago, in the days before Christmas, thousands of families opened the new edition of Poor Richard's Almanac. They laughed at the simple jokes and sayings, while learning a simple truth:

When a Friend deals with a Friend

Let the Bargain be clear and well penn'd,

That they may continue Friends to the End.

"This is how integrity and civic virtue became for Americans what Kozietulski's courage is for us Poles", Kamininski says. "Franklin's teachings may today be of use to many readers from the Vistula River just as they once were of use to farmers on the Susquehanna River.

Wisdom and humor both abound in Benjamin Franklin Radzi Jak Zyc. It's clear why his sayings appeal to contemporary Polish politicians.

Chestnut Hill Press has released a hardback edition of Benjamin Franklin Radzi Jak Zyc in Poland. This gift edition, distributed in Poland only, can be ordered directly from the author at aldekztatr@gmail.com. Softback and ePub editions will be released for all markets September 15 and can be ordered now at www.chestnuthillpress.com.

Note: This book is in Polish.

Chestnut Hill Press

Philadelphia-based Chestnut Hill Press publishes quality books and blogs offering insight into world literature, art, and music.

Benjamin Franklin Radzi Jak Zyc

