SMA receives EcoVadis gold medal for excellent sustainability management

Niestetal, August 31, 2022 - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA, FWB: S92) has been awarded the gold medal for successful sustainability management by rating agency EcoVadis. This puts SMA among the top five percent of companies evaluated by EcoVadis worldwide. The ratings and scorecards from EcoVadis show how well a company has integrated the principles of sustainability into its business and management system. The ratings focus on four categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

"We want to realize a sustainable, secure and cost-effective energy supply for all people worldwide. This is our Purpose and the most important motivation of all SMA employees. For over 40 years, our products and solutions, but above all our high environmental, social and governance standards, have made a very decisive contribution here. The objective of holistic sustainability is therefore also at the heart of our Strategy 2025," says SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert. The company is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is a member of the UN Global Compact and was one of the finalists for the German Sustainability Award 2022 - the largest and most prestigious in Europe. "Our commitment and our claim of continuous improvement are recognized accordingly: We consistently receive excellent ESG ratings and are extremely pleased to have been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal. I am very proud that, in view of the demanding rating, we have not only consistently maintained a high level, but have also been able to improve once again in the 'labor and human rights' and 'ethics' categories," said Reinert. "We are on a very good path to fully implementing our sustainability strategy by 2025."

About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 115 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and SDAX index.

