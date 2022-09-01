Arctech has released a novel dual-row, single-axis solar tracker for use in different climates and topographies.Arctech, a Chinese supplier of tracking, racking, and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), said it has launched its latest solar tracking solution, SkyWings. The dual-row tracker is designed with bidirectional slew drives and a multi-point drive mechanism. It said SkyWings combines the advantages of dual-row solar trackers and is compatible with undulating terrain, with high rigidity enabled by a multi-point drive design. The patented bidirectional slew drives allow two rows to ...

