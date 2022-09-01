Anzeige
Breaking News am Donnerstag!
01.09.2022 | 11:10
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 1

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
(the "Company")
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Total Voting Rights and Capital

At 31 August 2022, the Company's capital consisted of 15,268,442 ordinary shares of 10p each. At that date the Company held 3,318,207 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights at 31 August 2022, was 11,950,235.

The above figure of 11,950,235 may be used by shareholders as the denominator by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change of their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 September 2022

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

For more information please contact:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Media enquiries
Quill PR+44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com.

© 2022 PR Newswire
