Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Laycock as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Laycock will succeed Kodiak's CFO Tony Ricci, who is stepping down from day-to-day operations and assuming an advisor role.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "I am pleased to welcome Mark Laycock to the Kodiak team. His in-depth experience in accounting, financial disclosure and financings will be a great asset to the Company. Mark has provided senior accounting services to Kodiak for some time and his outstanding work has made him a natural candidate for the CFO succession. I have no doubt Mark will excel in his new role.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Kodiak's outgoing CFO Tony Ricci for his guidance and support of Kodiak over the years. As a founding CFO and director, Tony has been involved right from the start and was instrumental in growing the Company to where it is today. It has been a genuine pleasure working with Tony and I am looking forward to his continuing guidance as an advisor. "

Mr. Laycock is a CPA, CGA with over 15 years of accounting and finance experience in both private and public companies listed on the Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges. Over the past five years he has provided senior accountant and financial reporting services to a number of listed companies including Great Bear Resources Ltd., Northern Empire Resources, Solstice Gold Corp., and Kodiak.

Kodiak has granted 25,000 stock options to Mr. Laycock, exercisable at C$0.91 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada. MPD has all the hallmarks of a large, multi-centered porphyry system. Kodiak has made the Gate Zone discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope, and MPD hosts several other targets with similar discovery potential. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

