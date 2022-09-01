Premier private investment industry user event provides insights into the latest alternative investments platform updates, including methods for driving new business growth and value creation with top-tier client speakers

Dynamo Software, Inc.,a market-leading provider of end-to-end cloud software for the alternative investment management industry, today announced its annual European conference, Dynamo University '22 London. The one-day conference will be held on September 29, 2022, at The Clermont Hotel, Victoria. Similar to its Boston-based event held in May 2022, the conference's agenda is designed to spur deeper technology integration into private investment processes and workflows.

Client speakers, peer discussions, instructional sessions, and networking will be integrated into the one-day London program. On the heels of recent announcements of the Northfield Information Services partnership and Dynamo's acquisition of Smonik, there will also be in-depth discussions on private market analytics, data automation, and future platform enhancements.

Dynamo University '22 London brings members of the private investment community and Dynamo leadership together to participate in a highly relevant conference. The event's agenda is centered on helping users optimize and grow their businesses through Dynamo's end-to-end cloud solution, the only full-stack platform tailored to the private investment landscape.

Dynamo University '22 London features three-track programming General Partner (GP), Limited Partner (LP), and sessions that appeal to both GPs and LPs.

Highlights of this year's conference include:

Client speakers from HSBC, LaSalle, and Argos Wityu, each showcasing Dynamo stories and best practices around implementation, ongoing usage, and expansion of the platform into other business areas.

Product roadmap discussions in which attendees will learn about recently added features and see a sneak peek of what's on the horizon.

Breakout sessions and technical deep dives designed to help Dynamo users grow their businesses with a wide range of topics, including investor onboarding and Investor Portal use and optimization, advanced CRM features and admin training, and private market analytics.

An evening reception and special gathering to facilitate networking and expanded discussions on the day's topics.

Learn more and register here:

Dynamo University London 2022 Tickets, Thu, Sep 29, 2022, at 9:15 AM Eventbrite

About Dynamo Software, Inc.

Dynamo Software's mission is to be the leading global, end-to-end cloud software platform for the alternatives ecosystem, serving the information sharing and analytical data needs of our constituents. Since 1998, the company has been providing industry-tailored, highly-configurable investment management, reporting, and data management cloud software solutions to the global alternative investment industry. Dynamo's cloud-based solutions serve the private investment landscape including private equity and venture capital funds, real estate investment firms, infrastructure, hedge funds, endowments, pensions, foundations, prime brokers, funds of funds, family offices, and fund administrators. The Dynamo platform has improved productivity across the alternatives ecosystem, including CRM, fundraising, deal management, research management, investor servicing, portfolio management, and compliance teams worldwide. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, please visit www.DynamoSoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005206/en/

Contacts:

Nicole Selinger

nicole@kmprcollective.com

314-805-2165