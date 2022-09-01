New innovative platform features seamlessly combine visibility data from all modes, truck appointment scheduling and warehouse yard management driving productivity and performance

Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a major platform upgrade that enables organisations to more easily leverage critical supply chain visibility data across their enterprise. The new release creates seamless integration between real-time transportation visibility and facility-specific data across all modes providing actionable insights that drive efficiencies and prevent disruptions across the end-to-end supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005394/en/

FourKites launches new unified Customer Interface the first solution to deliver End-to-end supply chain visibility in a single platform (Photo: Business Wire)

With these latest enhancements, data automatically syncs between the platform's real-time transportation tracking, Appointment Manager and Dynamic Yard applications to deliver faster, more contextualised multimodal insights that drive ROI across all teams. Some examples of these actionable insights include:

Transportation managers can reprioritise schedules in advance based on appointment times displayed alongside the shipment's corresponding ETA

Warehouse leaders can automatically check in and check out freight arriving at a point with geofence tracking, enabling accurate record-keeping of facility operations

Supply chain executives can accurately track landed costs for shipments in one single view, including multimodal detention charges, ocean demurrage, transloading and facility dwell

Inventory planners have a full view of on-hand and in-transit inventory to better plan production schedules, or outbound cuts to reduce penalties and eliminate expedites

Supply chain and warehouse executives can optimise facility schedules based on ocean port of call ETAs to ensure the fastest throughput of ocean containers and minimise truckload traffic

Together, these improvements give users across the enterprise easy access to the critical supply chain information they need to drive faster resolutions, proactively manage exceptions, and provide better reporting to their supply chain partners.

"Today represents a major step toward helping large enterprises leverage supply chain visibility across their business," said FourKites' Founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "We have customers with hundreds and thousands of users, so as we continue to drive innovation in the industry, we remain focused on maximising usability and value for our customers. Giving them the ability to see all of their data tightly integrated and automated in one platform, across all modes and geographies, is the best way to ensure ROI."

FourKites was recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, positioned the furthest for its Completeness of Vision. In addition, the company scored the highest for Fortune 500 businesses with complex needs in Gartner's companion report, the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. In that analysis, FourKites ranked #1 in three of the five most advanced Use Cases.

Praise for FourKites' User Interface from Gartner Peer Reviews:

FourKites has been a great company to partner with. They have a strong customer service focus and tend to take product feedback through development to production surprisingly quickly. Their core tracking platform, while sophisticated, is remarkably intuitive and they seem to have an eye for end user experience in everything they produce. Transportation Sr. Manager, Manufacturing

FourKites continues to excel and impress me with their ability to deliver tools that are useful and support our account in a way that is customer first. In working with them, they have been able to roll out coverage in multiple countries, manage the work, and enhance their tool along the way. I'm very impressed with their product and the agility in delivery. Logistics Strategy Analyst, Manufacturing

We have been beyond happy with how FourKites has enabled us to scale efficiently. Their service and customer support are excellent and the integration has allowed us to become much more efficient. Innovations And Systems Manager, Transportation

Easy and a ton of information made available with a click of the mouse. Within a few moments I can get a real time overview of loads. Inventory Administrator, Food Beverage

The platform is really friendly and easy to use, with a lot of potential to increase our visibility and help us be more agile. Latin America Transportation Sr. Manager, Manufacturing

This platform is great in providing our supply chains teams and stores with real-time visibility on loads across the network. It is intuitive, user friendly, and a great and powerful tool to provide meaningful insights. Supply Chain Rotational Analyst, Retail

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.8 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,100 of the world's most recognised brands including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005394/en/

Contacts:

Scott Johnston

European PR Director FourKites

+31 62 147 8442

scott.johnston@fourkites.com